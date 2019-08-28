Houston's Most Luxurious VIP Shooting Range Opens -- The Bellaire Shooting Range

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening of the Bellaire Shooting Range marks a new level in a luxurious shooting range experience. One of the largest shooting range in the Houston area, the Bellaire Shooting Range offers patrons a 5-star luxury experience, with an exclusive VIP room and 20 shooting lines. They boast a full range of firearms education including safety & marksman courses, Texas License to Carry (LTC) Courses; handgun, rifle and shotgun basic training courses. A complete retail facility is stocked with pistols, revolvers, rifles, shotguns and silencers.

The Bellaire Shooting Range is hosting a Grand Opening event on Aug 28th 2019, Wednesday 6pm-8pm.

Twenty lanes keep wait times minimal. Customers can rent everything from pistols and revolvers to rifles, shotguns, silencers and even full-auto machine guns. Customers are welcome to bring their own firearms, however, due to OSHA regulations, aluminum and steel-cased ammo are not allowed. Re-loads are not permitted. Anyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a legal guardian at all times.

The Bellaire Shooting Range is located at 7333 W. Sam Houston Pkwy South Suite 110, Houston 77072 www.bellaireshootingrange.com.

In addition to sales and rentals, the Bellaire Shooting Range provides every additional service and product a gun enthusiast could need, including repairs & gunsmithing; ammunition sales; FFL transfers; gun holsters; cleaning supplies and firearm parts & accessories.

The Bellaire Shooting Range welcomes birthdays, bachelor parties and other occasions – and the plush VIP lounge decorated with big game trophies is an impressive, original date idea.

"We've created a unique, high-end shooting experience," said range leader, Will Lee. "It's definitely a country club experience. We want friends, couples and families to feel comfortable and enjoy a full day of shooting and then relax later in our VIP lounge."

A former law enforcement officer, Will's qualifications include Texas Certified License to Carry (LTC) Instructor; National Rifle Association (NRA) Certified Pistol Instructor; Rifle Instructor; Shotgun Instructor; and Chief Range Safety Officer.

For more information, photos and to reserve range time, visit - http://bellaireshootingrange.com/

SOURCE Bellaire Shooting Range