Houston's San Jacinto College Graduates to Solar

HOUSTON and DALLAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar electricity arrays are among the latest forward-thinking innovations planned for two buildings at Houston-area San Jacinto College. Combined, the two solar arrays will save the College millions in utility costs and contribute to improved air quality in the region.

A rendering of the planned Anderson-Ball Classroom Building.

The larger system is planned for the Central Campus' new Anderson-Ball Classroom Building, which is scheduled to open in January 2022. The Anderson-Ball building is already in the news as the largest instructional building in the U.S. constructed of mass timber, a building process that relies on prefabricated solid wood panels that provide a low-carbon emission alternative to steel and concrete. The 122,000 square foot building also made use of existing foundations from predecessor structures. It will have a 391 kW solar system with 990 solar panels.

The second system is slated for the Jones Building at South Campus. That project began construction late in 2020 and is scheduled to open in fall 2021. Originally built in 1983, the 53,000 square-foot Jones Building is currently undergoing a $13 million renovation designed to provide updated classrooms for peak period use. It will have a 263 kW system comprised of 667 solar modules.

According to San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer, "Solar generation is just one part of the college's commitment to improving our energy efficiency. We have always been a trusted steward of the community's resources. These solar arrays are simply a visible reminder of that on-going commitment."

"Sunfinity has helped a wide range of businesses reap the benefits of solar energy," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO for Sunfinity. "That includes non-profit and for-profit organizations, but bottom-line - it's about the bottom-line. A 'commercial' solar system can return hundreds of thousands of dollars – even millions – that can go toward other priorities. We think San Jacinto College has made a wise decision in going solar, and we appreciate their confidence in us."

ABOUT SAN JACINTO COLLEGE

Surrounded by monuments of history, evolving industries, and maritime enterprises of today, and the space age of tomorrow, San Jacinto College has served the people of East Harris County, Texas, since 1961. San Jacinto College is among the top 10 community colleges in the nation as designated by the Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence and was named an Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction in 2020. The College spans five campuses serving approximately 45,000 credit and non-credit students annually and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates across eight major areas of study that put students on a path to transfer to four-year institutions or enter the workforce. San Jacinto College's impact on the region totals $1.3 billion in added income, which supports 13,044 jobs. The College is fiscally sound, holding bond ratings of AA and Aa2 by Standard & Poor's and Moody's. For more information about San Jacinto College, call 281-998-615, visit sanjac.edu, or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT SUNFINITY RENEWABLE ENERGY

Sunfinity Renewable Energy offers customers a clean energy alternative to traditional energy by providing solar power directly to homeowners, businesses, and other organizations for less than they spend on their current utility bills. Sunfinity gives customers control of their energy costs to protect them from the rising rates of electricity and makes switching to solar energy easy by offering turnkey solar system services to customers, from design, permitting and installation to monitoring and maintenance. Sunfinity's Commercial & Industrial team serves a wide array of for-profit and non-profit organizations, from auto dealerships to schools and learning facilities.

