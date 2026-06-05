HOUSTON'S SEVEN CULTURAL DISTRICTS LAUNCH HTXARTS -- A FREE GUIDE TO THE CITY'S ARTS SCENE THIS SUMMER

Visitors in Houston for the World Cup and Houstonians alike can explore exhibitions, performances, and events in one place at houstonculturaldistricts.com

HOUSTON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston's seven Cultural Districts have launched HTXArts, a shared arts calendar bringing together hundreds of performances, exhibitions, and cultural events in June and July 2026. Free to use, the calendar is designed for anyone to discover Houston's arts scene — whether they're visiting Houston or exploring their own city.

From world-class performance halls and museums to galleries and cultural spaces in some of Houston's most culturally rich neighborhoods, the calendar spans dance, film, literary arts, music, theatre, visual arts, and more from Houston's diverse nonprofit arts community.

THREE FREE ANCHOR EVENTS MARK THE SEASON

Three large-scale, free public events anchor a summer of arts across the city:

Juneteenth Houston | June 1–19, 2026

https://www.juneteenthhouston.org/

Juneteenth Houston's 19 Days of Juneteenth is a citywide open invitation to celebrate freedom, Black culture, and community — rooted in Houston's historic neighborhoods and spread across Greater Houston from June 1 through June 19.

Make Music Day | June 21, 2026

https://makemusicday.org/houston/

Make Music Day transforms Houston's public spaces into stages, filling parks, plazas, and streetscapes with live music from local artists across genres — part of a global celebration observed in 120+ countries.

Star Spangled Salute | July 4, 2026

https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/star-spangled-salute-3/

The Houston Symphony rings in the Fourth of July at the newly revitalized Miller Outdoor Theatre. Drawing upwards of 16,000 attendees, the Star Spangled Salute is a beloved Houston tradition at one of the city's most cherished outdoor venues.

DISCOVER MORE AT HTXARTS

Visitors and residents can explore what's happening by date, discipline, neighborhood, and venue at houstonculturaldistricts.com — with new events being added regularly, making it easy to build an itinerary around a match, a weekend, or a single afternoon.

HTXArts is organized collaboratively by Houston's seven Cultural Districts, united by a shared commitment to bringing the city's cultural wealth to everyone.

Artists and arts organizations interested in adding events to the HTXArts calendar can email [email protected].

Contact: Craig Hauschildt, Executive Director

Houston Theater District

[email protected] | (713) 504-4101

Media Assets: https://bit.ly/4e7F5WM

SOURCE Houston Theater District