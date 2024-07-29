Houston's Third Ward to Undergo $50M Resident-Led Transformation with HUD Grant

Grant to Revitalize Cuney Homes & Enhance Community Well-being Through Health, Education & Economic Opportunities

HOUSTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark achievement for Houston's Third Ward, the Houston Housing Authority (HHA) and the City of Houston have been awarded a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Announced during a celebratory event on July 26, the grant represents the culmination of years of planning and community engagement. It is intended to fund the redevelopment of the historic Cuney Homes public housing property and support a resident-designed neighborhood transformation plan.

The Choice Neighborhoods grant will enable HHA to redevelop and expand Cuney Homes, providing affordable housing for more families by increasing capacity from serving 553 households to 1,115. This mixed-income development will prioritize current residents while creating new opportunities for affordable homeownership and rental housing in the area. Beyond housing, the grant will enhance community well-being by improving access to healthcare, education and job opportunities.

"This historic $50 million investment in the Third Ward is a testament to the power of community and collaboration," said David A. Northern Sr., President and CEO of HHA. "By reimagining Cuney Homes, we're setting the stage for a remarkable story of urban renewal – one where quality housing drives economic growth, educational achievement, and improved health outcomes. This is how we build a more equitable and prosperous Houston for all."

The revitalization efforts will focus on upgrading infrastructure, creating new community spaces, and fostering economic opportunities for local businesses. These initiatives are designed to build a stronger, more inclusive neighborhood that honors its history while welcoming future growth and development. The competitive process, which started in 2019, has already seen the completion of several community-driven projects, such as the establishment of a food pantry, enhancements to the Columbia Tap Trail and the renovation of a basketball court.

"This initiative highlights the power of federal and local collaboration," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. "With a substantial $50 million investment in the Third Ward, Houstonians will witness a vibrant transformation starting with Cuney Homes that will benefit and enhance our entire city. This project represents a step forward in urban renewal and showcases how strategic partnerships can profoundly uplift communities."

Houston's commitment to this initiative has been remarkably effective, leveraging an impressive $12 from community partners for every dollar received from the HUD grant. This achievement significantly surpasses the average, where CNI grant recipients typically generate $8.65 in community contributions for each grant dollar. Thanks to this strategic leveraging, Houston has successfully generated $600 million in total investment from the initial $50 million HUD investment.

The reinvestment plan prioritizes the needs of current residents while improving the overall community. It includes the redevelopment of Cuney Homes and expansion of affordable housing throughout the Third Ward, with a guaranteed right of return for all current residents. Beyond housing, the plan encompasses the addition of community amenities, green spaces, and support for local businesses. Comprehensive support services will also be provided to help residents increase their income and economic stability.

"Choice Neighborhoods is a special grant and requires community participation, so residents themselves will impact the process," said HUD Southwest Regional Administrator Candace Valenzuela. "This will impact the entire city and means jobs, mixed income housing, economic development, services for those in need, and more."

The comprehensive plan, developed with extensive community input, is designed to enhance neighborhood safety, improve access to education and healthcare, and create new economic opportunities for residents. It reflects a balanced approach to community development, focusing on improving living conditions and opportunities for current residents while attracting new investment to the area.

The Choice Neighborhoods Grant follows $9 million in recent awards received by the HHA, which include:

Housing Mobility Related Services: $5 million to support residents in accessing housing opportunities in areas of higher opportunity.

to support residents in accessing housing opportunities in areas of higher opportunity. Housing Interventions to End the HIV Epidemic (HINT): $2.5 million to provide housing and supportive services for individuals living with HIV. HHA is the only public housing agency among 11 nationwide grantees for this program.

to provide housing and supportive services for individuals living with HIV. HHA is the only public housing agency among 11 nationwide grantees for this program. Older Adult Home Modification Program : $1.25 million to improve accessibility and safety in homes of older residents.

: to improve accessibility and safety in homes of older residents. Emergency Safety and Security Grant: $250,000 from the HUD Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Program to enhance safety measures in public housing properties.

These additional grants further demonstrate HHA's commitment to improving housing conditions and services for residents across various needs and demographics.

For more information about the Houston Housing Authority and its programs, visit housingforhouston.com .

ABOUT HHA

The Houston Housing Authority provides affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low-income Houstonians, including over 19,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and 4,801 living in 23 public housing and tax credit developments. There are over 31,000 non-federal units, with over 17,000 of those units designated for affordable housing.

