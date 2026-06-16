Houston's Top Headhunter Launches TalentDemand to Help Companies Attract Top Talent, Not Just Recruit It

After building a search firm that has generated more than $80 million in revenue, Jeremy Jenson is out to disrupt how companies hire at scale, productizing the playbook he used to turn his own company into a talent magnet.

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, Jeremy Jenson has built his career on a blunt premise: the best people aren't looking, so someone has to go get them. As Founder and CEO of Encore Search Partners, Houston's largest privately held executive search firm, he turned that premise into more than $80 million in revenue, without a dollar of outside capital. Today, Jenson is launching TalentDemand, built for a problem his recruiting firm was never meant to solve: what a company does when it raises a major round and suddenly has to hire, not just one great person, but several.

Introducing TalentDemand. The alternative to recruitment fees - built to help companies stop searching for hires and start attracting them.

Those hires have to build new divisions, open new geomarkets, bring in new business, and launch new product lines. No recruiter, however good, can run that many searches at once, and a direct-hire fee on every seat runs half a million dollars or more. The people who can do the work already have great jobs. They aren't looking, and they ignore the cold calls and job posts everyone else is firing at them. The plan is rarely the problem. The talent to execute it is.

"When we wanted to grow Encore, we did what everyone does. We posted jobs, sent LinkedIn messages, got average results," said Encore Search Partners Founder and CEO Jeremy Jenson, who is launching TalentDemand. "Then we got consistent about telling our story, our culture, our wins, the big commission checks our people were earning. People stopped needing to be convinced and started knocking on our door. Great people don't want to be sold. They want to discover. And when it becomes their idea, everything changes."

TalentDemand is a new kind of public relations, aimed at talent rather than customers, and it lives in the gap between three things every growing company already has: recruiters who touch a candidate once or twice, internal talent teams who post roles and wait, and marketing built for customers, not new hires. It fills that gap with a sustained campaign aimed at the exact people a company wants to hire through video storytelling outreach, across Linkedin, emails, and text messages, through at least 20 unique digital assets, dripped over several months. The point isn't to pitch anyone in a message or two. It's to tell a company's story, its growth, its leadership, its wins, until joining becomes the candidate's own idea. That's the thinking behind the name. You don't find great talent with the shotgun approach, you create demand for it.

TalentDemand is built to complement great recruiters, not replace them, and Jenson is adamant about that. It's the foundation beneath them, so that by the time a recruiter calls, the best professionals already know the company and want to talk. He built it above all for one buyer: the venture capital or private equity operating partner who's just funded a company and needs the market to know it. The six months after a raise, he argues, are the window when top talent starts gravitating toward a company on its own. People aren't an HR line item, they're an enterprise-value lever. Recruiting the right revenue producers can lift a company's value faster than a traditional acquisition.

"Recruiting will always have a place. I built a company on it," Jenson said. "But the companies that win the next decade won't just out-recruit their competitors. They'll out-attract them."

About the launch

TalentDemand officially launched in June 2026.

A managed service that builds awareness and a talent pipeline at scale for companies hiring after a funding round, designed to complement, not replace, executive recruiting.

Founded by Jeremy Jenson, founder and CEO of Encore Search Partners.

Built for VC & PE backed companies scaling after a capital raise

More information: talentdemand.com

About TalentDemand TalentDemand is a service that helps fast-growing companies attract talent at scale by creating demand for it. Using direct outreach, video, and storytelling dripped over time, it makes a company's growth story known to the exact people it wants to hire, so the best candidates come to it on their own. It lives in the gap between recruiting, internal talent acquisition, and marketing, and it's built to complement executive search rather than replace it. Founded by recruiting-industry veteran Jeremy Jenson, TalentDemand is based in Houston, Texas. Learn more at talentdemand.com.

About Encore Search Partners Founded by Jeremy Jenson in 2013, Encore Search Partners is Houston's largest privately held executive search firm, specializing in outbound, direct-hire recruiting of high-performing professionals nationwide across wealth management, legal, energy, industrial, manufacturing, and technology. Built without outside capital, the firm has been named one of the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work six years running and ranked the #1 largest executive search firm in Houston. Learn more at encoresearch.com.

Media Contact Jeremy Jenson, Founder & CEO at TalentDemand

SOURCE Encore Search Partners