Encore Search Partners Named #1 Ranked Executive Search Firm by the Houston Business Journal

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Search Partners has earned the No. 1 ranking from the Houston Business Journal, following a year of record performance and sustained investment in people, processes, and technology.

The ranking recognizes executive search firms based on the number of executive placements. Encore Search's return to the top of the list reflects continued growth in client impact, team size, and executive placements across Houston's most competitive industries.

According to CEO & Founder Jeremy Jenson, the firm's growth was driven by a deliberate decision to prioritize investment in people over automation or cost-cutting measures.

"We doubled down on hiring more internal talent and investing in higher salaries, stronger benefits, structured training, and additional resources to elevate both their business and technical acumen," said Jenson. "That intentional investment in our people is what ultimately drove our success in 2025."

Encore Search Partners differentiates itself through a fundamentally different approach than traditional contingency search firms. Rather than relying on inbound resumes or active job seekers, the firm focuses exclusively on proactive, passive candidate recruitment. For clients, this approach translates into access to proven leaders who are already top performers inside competing organizations.

"We focus exclusively on outbound headhunting, proactively targeting and poaching qualified candidates," Jenson said. "This allows us to deliver high-caliber talent that is not actively on the market and creates a meaningful competitive advantage for our clients."

The firm's internal structure and performance standards have also played a critical role in its ability to scale while maintaining consistency and quality.

"We made it clear internally that we operate like a professional sports team. Compensation and opportunity are not based on tenure, but on performance," Jenson added. "We hand the ball to the professionals who give us the highest probability of scoring, whether they've been with us for five years or five months."

Encore Search ended 2025 with record-breaking revenue and results. Looking ahead, Jenson emphasized that maintaining market leadership requires a different discipline than achieving it.

"Getting to the top required hustle and grind. Staying there will require creativity and innovation."

Looking beyond rankings and year-over-year performance, Jenson emphasized that long-term credibility remains the firm's true measure of success.

"Our reputation matters more than any single deal, and that's what we're continuing to build."

About Encore Search Partners

Founded and led by Jeremy Jenson, Encore Search Partners has grown into Houston's largest privately held executive search firm. The company has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Houston Business Journal and is consistently praised for its rapid expansion, workplace culture, and client impact.

Encore Search Partners specializes in verticals such as Wealth Management, Legal, Energy, Manufacturing, Industrial, and Technology.

Jeremy has over 10 years of experience in professional headhunting, and the firm has generated over $72M in revenue. With over 1700 placements and 800 clients, Encore Search Partners continues to position itself as the top choice for companies that are serious about scaling.

