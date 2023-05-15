Houston's UT Physicians Multispecialty - The Heights Named a Foster Care Center of Excellence by Superior HealthPlan

HOUSTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan has designated UT Physicians Multispecialty – The Heights as a Foster Care Center of Excellence, the ninth provider in Texas to receive the designation and the second in Houston. The clinic earned the distinction for providing quality program initiatives that support children and youth in foster care.

From left to right: Pilar Brentari, NP; Lisa de Ybarrondo, MD; and Jennifer Seay. Photo provided by UT Physicians.

"It is our privilege to have received this designation from Superior HealthPlan and for allowing us to continue to provide exceptional care to underserved children in and out of the foster care system," said Jason Chavers, MBA, executive director of community-based clinics at UT Physicians, a clinical practice of McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. "This well-deserved distinction helps shine a positive light on our wonderful staff who pride themselves in caring for everyone who comes into UT Physicians Multispecialty – The Heights."

Launched in 2017, Superior's Foster Care Center of Excellence initiative is designed to raise the level of care received by foster care members in the STAR Health Medicaid program. To qualify, providers must meet more than 60 criteria, including quality improvement initiatives, program processes and staff requirements.

UT Physicians Multispecialty – The Heights offers primary care for children, adolescents and adults, and specialty care for adults, including endocrinology and cardiology. In 2017, the center earned Level 3 recognition as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) by the highly respected National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). In 2021, the American Heart Association recognized the clinic for achieving 70% or greater high cholesterol control among its adult patients.

"At McGovern Medical School we have had a long-standing relationship with Harris County Resources for Children and Adults, one of the first Foster Care Centers of Excellence in the state," said Robert Yetman, MD, professor in the Department of Pediatrics with McGovern Medical School and pediatrician at UT Physicians. "We are thrilled to partner with Superior to add another clinical site to assist in the care of this vulnerable population."

UT Physicians providers also serve children and youth at Harris County Resources for Children and Adults, the other Center of Excellence in Houston. That clinic received the designation from Superior in 2017.

"Superior is proud to welcome UT Physicians Multispecialty – The Heights to our growing list of Foster Care Centers of Excellence across Texas," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "Children and youth in foster care need access to comprehensive health care and other support services, and our commitment to developing a strong network with high-quality providers should strengthen our ability to meet these needs."

Superior has nine Foster Care Centers of Excellence in Texas. UT Physicians Multispecialty – The Heights joins the following clinics to receive the designation:

About UT Physicians

UT Physicians, one of Houston's largest physician practices, offers multi-disciplinary medical care at its flagship location in the Texas Medical Center, as well as at community-based health centers throughout Greater Houston. The team of internationally recognized medical experts includes more than 2,000 clinicians certified in 80 medical specialties and subspecialties. UT Physicians is a clinical practice of McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan