Houzz Community Lauds Collins Builders for Design and Service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Builders , Northeast Florida's premier luxury homebuilder, has been recognized with two 2021 Best of Houzz awards for Design and Customer Service. This is the second year in a row that Collins Builders has received both awards.

Overall, the company is a five-time Best of Houzz award winner .

The annual awards are driven by the Houzz community and recognize the top-rated home professionals and most popular designs on the site. Winning the Best of Houzz award for Design means that the photos of Collins Builders' work garnered the most community engagement and ideabook saves (among other factors) on Houzz.com.

Collins Builders earned a Service award for receiving positive reviews on their Houzz profile page. All client and colleague reviews of Collins Builders on Houzz in 2020 were five-star ratings.

"To be recognized for both service and design by Houzz is such a distinction," said Ashley Collins, owner of Collins Builders. "Knowing that our clients are so happy with their homes that they want to share in the community is truly a blessing and a testament to our team and trade partners. The fact that so many people have used our work as inspiration for their homes keeps us pushing to innovate with new, timeless designs."

"The Best of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across the U.S. and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year's winners," said Liza Hausman, VP of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "...the Best Of Houzz badge is a powerful way to communicate the trust that homeowners have in a pro's business."

Only three percent of the 2.5 million home design and remodeling professionals on Houzz receive a Best of Houzz award each year.

For more than 17 years, Collins Builders has been associated with faith, family and fine homebuilding. Our entire team at Collins Builders in Jacksonville, Fla. has a passion for creating and constructing luxury homes on your land, and we are guided by our sense of service to our clients and trade partners in every aspect of what we do. We specialize in new luxury home construction throughout Northeast Florida, including Jacksonville, the Beaches, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra, Fernandina, Amelia Island and St. Johns County.

