Hover Senior Living to Host Their Second Annual 8 Over 80 Award Ceremony and Brunch

LONGMONT, Colo. , Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hover Senior Living is proud to announce its second annual 8 Over 80 Awards, honoring the incredible contributions of 8 senior community members. Winners will be announced at this prestigious event that will take place on Saturday, September 11th, 11:00 am at the Fox Hill Club, 1400 E. CO 119, Longmont.

Hover invites you to attend the 8 Over 80 Awards Ceremony and Brunch and find out who this year's winners will be. These individuals have shown resilience, compassion, and determination throughout their lives, and their contributions have left a lasting legacy. To buy tickets to this event click here or go to www.hovercommunity.org/events.

In addition to honoring our 8 Over 80 recipients, this event also serves as a fundraiser for Hover Senior Living. Individuals and businesses are invited to become sponsors of the event and help the retirement community continue to provide high-quality care and services to residents. Sponsors will have the opportunity to showcase their support for the senior community and gain exposure to a wide audience of community members and leaders.

For more information about the 8 Over 80 Awards, including sponsorship details, please visit Hover Senior Living's website at www.hovercommunity.org/events or call (720) 487.7766

About Hover Senior Living:

Hover Senior Living is the first and only nonprofit continuum of care retirement community in Colorado with no buy-in. This means that their residents can enjoy the benefits of a full-service retirement community without the added financial burden of a buy-in fee. Their staff is dedicated to providing exceptional care, services, and opportunities for Longmont residents to live their best lives.

Located in Longmont, CO, Hover Senior Living provides exceptional care and services for senior community members. With a focus on independence, wellness, and community engagement, they offer a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle for residents.

Contact Information

Name: Lisa Bryant

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (720) 487.7766

