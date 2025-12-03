Hoverfly Whitelisted on AeroVironment's Command and Control Software Ecosystem

The tethered drone is now natively supported and immediately deployable with AV_Halo Command.

SANFORD, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoverfly Technologies, the global leader in tethered unmanned aerial systems (TeUAS), is proud to announce that its systems have been officially whitelisted on AV_Halo, a hardware-agnostic software platform developed by AeroVironment, Inc. ("AV") (NASDAQ: AVAV) that provides a modular, mission-ready suite of AI-powered software tools, including battle management with command and control (C2) for unmanned vehicles.

Hoverfly tethered drones are now natively supported and immediately deployable with AV_Halo Command. Post this Hoverfly Spectre TeUAS with AV Titan-SV C-UAS payload, controlled via AV_Halo command.

This milestone marks a critical step forward in warfighter-ready interoperability and networked autonomy. With AV_Halo COMMAND – powered by AV's KINESIS tactical universal control architecture – operators can now control Hoverfly's tethered drones through the same common user interface used to command over 20 other uncrewed systems, creating a unified control environment across the tactical network.

Following months of iterative software development, validation, and joint testing, Hoverfly TeUAS platforms are now natively supported and immediately deployable within AV_Halo COMMAND. This integration delivers:

Seamless interoperability across manned and unmanned assets





across manned and unmanned assets Enhanced AI-driven autonomy and data fusion





and data fusion Faster mission execution from ISR to kinetic effects





from ISR to kinetic effects Secure network connectivity through open-architecture protocols





through open-architecture protocols Interoperability with CUAS capabilities throughout the AV_Halo network

"This whitelisting represents more than software compatibility—it's the realization of true cross-domain command and control," said Bruce Tuftie, Chief Strategy Officer at Hoverfly. "By combining Hoverfly's persistent, 200-foot eye-in-the-sky with AV_Halo COMMAND's common UI, we're equipping warfighters to make faster, smarter decisions across the entire battlespace."

The whitelisting of Hoverfly on AV_Halo COMMAND is a perfect marriage of open architecture technologies that enhances C2 performance and rapid decision making. Both Hoverfly and AV_Halo are designed for the warfighter first, exemplifying next-generation innovation that seamlessly connects the human-machine team across the tactical network.

"AV_Halo was developed as an open architecture software core and built for industry integration, connecting best-in-class capabilities to give warfighters on the edge a single, common picture of the battlespace with the ability to distribute control of the assets across the tactical network," said Scott Bowman, AV Chief Technology Officer & Vice President of Global Engineering. "The whitelisting of Hoverfly platforms gives operators full access to the surveillance, communication, and safety capabilities of these leading tethered drone systems through the AV_Halo software suite."

Coupled with Hoverfly NEXUS—Network Extension of Unmanned Systems, the integration strengthens the tactical network by linking ground, air, and surface assets through AV_Halo. Warfighters can now transition from extended situational awareness to decisive action within seconds—operating Hoverfly's TeUAS and dispatching kinetic effects and munitions from one unified interface.

The Hoverfly–AV collaboration embodies the U.S Department of War's vision for open-architecture, modular, and interoperable systems, ensuring U.S. and allied forces maintain an edge in contested environments.

For more information about Hoverfly Technologies and Spectre TeUAS, visit www.hoverflytech.com.

SOURCE Hoverfly Technologies Inc.