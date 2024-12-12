HoverGrease 2 Kicks Off their Steam Wishlist Page with a Surprise Reveal Trailer

Top-Down Shooter meets Hero Shooter in the vibrant bio-cyberpunk world of HoverGrease 2 coming in 2025

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altergaze is thrilled to announce that the HoverGrease 2 Reveal Trailer is here — along with the launch of the Steam page. Watch the HG2 Trailer "Interview with the Mutants" and wishlist now on Steam at https://hovergrease.com/r/steam?s=prlg

TOP-DOWN SHOOTER x HERO SHOOTER. HoverGrease 2 mixes the traditional elements of a team-based game with the arcade thrill of a twin-stick shooter. A super fast-paced game, where both your reflexes and your team's positioning play a crucial role. Play the Singleplayer Story or join the 5v5 Online Multiplayer.

HoverGrease 2 features a 14-chapter Singleplayer Story Mode along with a thrilling fast-paced 5v5 Online Multiplayer Mode.

The world of HoverGrease is a bio-cyberpunk dystopian future Earth, where mankind has unlocked many of the secrets of the human genome. It's a place over-saturated with AI, cybernetic enhancements, and biotechnology.

All the mutants in HoverGrease 2 feature visually striking looks and are brought to life with full-performance motion capture, enhancing their movements and combat animations for a more immersive player experience.

Players can pick from 10 mutants with over 180 weapons and attacks. Play with Kimmy Frog for rockets, Madeye Bull or Piggy D. Smith for melee dash-and-slash, snipe your enemies with Scarlet Fox and Billy Bo, or support the team with Labrat Perry and Peanut Piper.

HoverGrease 2 is incredibly easy to pick up, but hard to master. Despite its top-down perspective widely associated with MOBAs, HoverGrease 2 plays more like a shooter (WASD+mouse or twin-stick gamepad). Skills are more important than 'builds', but strategy and teamwork trump both.

HoverGrease 2 is the result of 6 years of focused development by Altergaze, combining technical innovation with creative design. HoverGrease 2 builds upon the original's arcade-inspired mechanics while integrating modern elements to create an engaging, cohesive experience. Every aspect reflects an unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and capturing the nostalgic elements of classic 90s arcade-style gameplay with a fresh, refined approach.

The HoverGrease 2 launch date is set for 2025.

UNLEASH THE MUTANT WITHIN!

