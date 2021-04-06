HoverPunch Touch-Free Biometric Time Clock Reduces Viral Transmission in the Workplace Using Palm Vein Scanning Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new biometric time clock has launched that promises to add a new level of employee safety as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. HoverPunch™ is a next-generation, touch-free time clock that works simply by hovering your hand over it – eliminating the chance of viral transmission while still accurately clocking employees in and out of work.

The completely touch-free HoverPunch authenticates employees by recognizing palm vein patterns, making this innovative new time clock hygienic, stress-free and simple to use. It includes software that allows companies to review, modify and export data, or can seamlessly integrate with a company's existing HRIS platform – each order is custom tailored for each client's needs.

"The HoverPunch is an essential addition to any office space during these unprecedented times, but also offers continued benefits once the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us," said Levitec CEO Joseph Regan. "In addition to being hands-free and therefore germ-free to prevent the spread of any virus, it eliminates 'buddy punching' through biometric identification – sparing companies from unnecessary financial loss."

HoverPunch features patented technology that makes it one of the most secure time clock systems in the world, ensuring the safety of critical employee data. It also avoids controversial facial recognition of other touch-free systems, viewed as invasive and unfriendly for the workplace.

Additional information about HoverPunch is available online, at https://www.hoverpunch.com, where interested companies can also request a quote.

