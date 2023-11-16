Hovione acquires ExtremoChem and its portfolio of proprietary sugars to support customers with stabilization and delivery of biopharmaceuticals

News provided by

HOVIONE

16 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

  • Hovione has acquired ExtremoChem Lda, a start-up company with a portfolio of rare sugars, synthetic analogues of the natural molecules found in extremophiles.
  • The acquisition provides Hovione with new high-performance functional materials, which have shown potential in stabilizing biopharmaceuticals.

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hovione, the specialist integrated CDMO and the leader in spray drying and particle engineering, today announced it has acquired ExtremoChem Lda (ExtremoChem), an innovative start-up company focused on the synthesis, development, and commercialization of bio-inspired synthetic sugars, targeting enhanced stabilization, reduced viscosity and delivery performance of proteins and other biopharmaceuticals.

Continue Reading
Scientist working in the lab at Hovione facilities
Scientist working in the lab at Hovione facilities

ExtremoChem developed a library of proprietary sugars, synthetic analogues of natural molecules found in extremophiles – organisms capable of withstanding the most uninhabitable environments. These sugars have shown potential in overcoming challenges associated with the stabilization of biopharmaceuticals during production, purification, formulation, and transportation.

Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux, Hovione's CEO commented: "Proteins and other biopharmaceuticals account for a significant share of our customers ´pipelines.  The acquisition of ExtremoChem's synthetic sugars combined with Hovione's particle engineering capabilities provides our customers with a unique set of tools to optimize formulations that address stability issues encountered during the life cycle of biopharmaceuticals."

Filipe Aguiar, ExtremoChem's Managing Director commented: "I am delighted that ExtremoChem has been acquired by Hovione. Hovione has a long history of developing and industrializing innovative technologies for the pharma industry. This acquisition will help ensure that the science we developed at ExtremoChem will have a wider and faster market adoption."

The announcement of this acquisition demonstrates Hovione´s commitment to expand its technology platforms. The company is investing both in new assets and innovative technologies to meet customer demand for integrated and differentiated development and manufacturing services in drug substance, particle engineering and drug product.

About Hovione:

Hovione is an international company with over 60 years of experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing operations. As a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) it has a fully integrated offering of services for drug substances, drug product intermediates and drug products. The company has four FDA-inspected sites in the USA, Portugal, Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New Jersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for the development and compliant manufacture of innovative drugs, including highly potent compounds, and customized product solutions across the entire drug life cycle. In the inhalation area, Hovione offers a complete range of services, from API, formulation development and devices.

Hovione's culture is based on innovation, quality, and dependability. Hovione was the first Chemical/ Pharmaceutical Company to become a Certified B Corp, is a member of Rx-360, EFCG and participates actively in industry quality improvement initiatives to lead new global industry standards.

About ExtremoChem

ExtremoChem is a chemical synthesis start-up company focused on the development of organic synthetic sugars for the stabilization of biologicals under stress conditions. 

For more information, please visit www.hovione.com or contact:

Will Frost | Global Communications Lead | [email protected] |Tel: +351 915 388 177

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279314/HOVIONE.jpg

Also from this source

Hovione acquires ExtremoChem and its portfolio of proprietary sugars to support customers with stabilization and delivery of biopharmaceuticals

Hovione acquires ExtremoChem and its portfolio of proprietary sugars to support customers with stabilization and delivery of biopharmaceuticals

Hovione, the specialist integrated CDMO and the leader in spray drying and particle engineering, today announced it has acquired ExtremoChem Lda...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.