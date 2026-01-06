How 615 Auto Sales Increased Appointments & Sales With AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant for Auto Dealers

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview: Boosting Lead Conversion at Independent Auto Dealerships

How 615 Auto Sales Increased Appointments & Sales | A Customer Story with AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant Speed Speed

615 Auto Sales partnered with AutoRaptor's fully integrated automotive CRM and AI Sales Assistant to streamline follow-up and boost appointment conversions at their independent dealership. Within weeks, their lead-to-appointment rate increased from 25% to 28%, creating more consistent sales opportunities without adding staff. This meaningful lift translated into real efficiency gains and a smoother sales operation for the used car dealership.

The Challenge: Lead Management Struggles at Independent Car Dealerships

615 Auto Sales was generating a healthy volume of leads but the sales team couldn't keep up with the follow-up required to turn those leads into appointments, a common problem for independent auto dealers and used car dealerships.

Key frustrations:

High lead volume made day-5, day-8, and day-11 follow-ups nearly impossible

Salespeople naturally cherry-picked leads, leaving money on the table

Non-responsive leads were abandoned after 3–4 attempts

Inconsistent follow-up created inconsistent sales results

Other AI tools caused confusion because conversations weren't logged inside the automotive CRM

The Solution: Integrated Automotive CRM with AI-Powered Lead Follow-Up

615 Auto Sales replaced their patchwork AI tools with AutoRaptor's fully integrated CRM and AI ecosystem , giving their team one unified source of truth for dealership lead management.

Why they chose AutoRaptor's automotive CRM platform:

AI Sales Assistant , CRM, and voice agent all under one umbrella

, CRM, and voice agent all under one umbrella Fully customizable scripts that match their dealership's sales process

Complete visibility into AI conversations directly inside the CRM for car dealers

Consistent 24/7 follow-up —no missed opportunities or uncontacted leads

—no missed opportunities or uncontacted leads Salespeople now arrive to appointments booked automatically by the AI

The Results: Proven ROI for Auto Dealer Lead Management

Within the first 60 days of adopting AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant for auto dealerships:

Lead-to-Appointment Rate Increased From 25% to 28%

For an independent dealership with steady lead volume, the impact is substantial:

More appointments each week without additional BDC staff

More sales opportunities for the team

Higher sales consistency and predictability

No added headcount or overhead

Example: If the dealership handles 400 leads per month, a 3% lift adds 12+ additional appointments every month without changing staffing or process, that's potentially 12+ more vehicle sales opportunities.

100% Consistent Automotive Lead Follow-Up

AI-powered lead nurturing never misses a beat:

Follows up exactly on day 5, day 8, day 11, and beyond

Remembers personal details (vacation dates, payday info, down payment timing)

Always responds with their approved dealership script

Works 24/7 including nights, weekends, and holidays

Sales Team Adoption Skyrocketed

Sales staff instantly understood the value when they saw appointments appearing on their calendars that they didn't book themselves, reducing skepticism about AI in automotive sales.

Clear ROI Without Additional Staffing

AutoRaptor's AI handles the workload of multiple BDC coordinators at a fraction of the cost and with perfect consistency, making it ideal for independent dealers and buy-here-pay-here lots.

Why It Matters: The Compounding Effect of Better Lead Conversion

The difference between 25% and 28% appointment conversion is more than a metric. It's:

Greater predictability in monthly vehicle sales

Higher engagement from previously ignored leads

Less pressure on the dealership sales team

A healthier, more scalable sales operation for growth

Better ROI on advertising spend and lead generation

Small lifts in conversion at the top of the funnel create outsized impact at the bottom, especially for independent auto dealers competing with franchise dealerships.

Looking Ahead: Continuous AI Improvements for Auto Dealers

615 Auto Sales sees AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant as a long-term competitive advantage for their independent dealership .

With rapid monthly improvements to the AI product line, the dealership expects conversion rates and operational efficiency to continue rising, staying ahead of competitors still using manual follow-up or disconnected CRM systems.

