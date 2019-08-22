How a $20 Travel Allowance, plus 20% Off sitewide for every client has Ounce Of Nature's competitors dumbfounded

"Thinking outside the box, and employing super-creative marketing strategies is tantamount to keeping my start-up Skincare business afloat, and failing is not an option", he says. Not because he heads a minority owned business, but because statistics show most businesses fail within the first year of opening. He's bent on not being part of those statistics.

"Summer is almost over, everyone's returning from vacation, parents are stressed with the cost of getting their kids back to school, and everyone is pretty much…..broke. They can't relax, unwind and be pampered with a limited budget. That's where my aha! moment came to life, and my magic word is "Incentives"", he continued.

Can a start-up afford to offer incentives? He answered with a resounding yes! "Simply sacrifice some of the profits. You see, if we offer them incentives, they will come. If we enhance those incentives, more will come. If those enhanced incentives are topped off with additional perks, even more will come, and Voila!, they are coming. Lost profits will eventually balance itself out."

What he offers:

20% off products and services, when you Follow/Like @OunceOfNature on IG/FB A $20 "travel allowance", deducted when a 1 hour service is booked online Complimentary Paraffin Hand Wax treatment for any 1 hour service booked online( $20 value) Complimentary glass of wine, for any 1 hour service booked online

Another reason he attributes to his success is his hand crafted, revolutionary Anti-Aging Serum, which delivers visible results within 30 minutes of application. It's the #1 product in his skincare arsenal.

Packed with ingredients costing $3,800+ for 16 ounces of essential oils, hailing from the Himalayas, Southern Africa, Central America and other remote regions of the world, he's been able to develop a truly amazing, 100% natural Anti-Aging Serum.

Incentives, Perks and great products are what makes Ounce Of Nature's success story….a success!

Visit them online at www.ounceofnature.com or at 541a 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn 11215.

SOURCE Ounce Of Nature

Related Links

www.ounceofnature.com

