How a Circular Economy Can Transform Agriculture to Address Global Challenges

Global climate action policy and plans such as the European Union's Green Deal and Canada's Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy have developed aggressive targets that aim for net-zero emissions by 2050. These targets will have to be met at the same time as food security needs to be increased for a growing population. Producing more food needs to be done with an ever-decreasing environmental impact.

A circular economy is a robust way to reach climate action and food security targets because it has a smaller environmental impact while providing the agri-food sector with resiliency, improved yields and greater profits.

Lucent Bio - a Canadian crop nutrition Agtech start-up - is taking steps to achieve a circular economy model with a novel fertilizer that upcycles agriculture and food processing cellulose-rich co-products like lentil, pea or wheat hulls, into a sustainable source of crop nutrients. Soileos®, a bioactive fertilizer, that increases yields; improves soil health; sequesters carbon and minimizes negative environmental impacts such as groundwater pollution.



Lucent Bio released a whitepaper entitled 'Lucent Bio & A Circular Future' that describes how a circular economy will decrease environmental impact to reach climate action targets while providing the agri-food sector with resiliency and greater profits.

This whitepaper can be downloaded for free at: http://hello.lucentbiosciences.com/circular_economy_white_paper

