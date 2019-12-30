How a Millennial-Led PR Company Disrupted the PR Industry

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PR is changing—and the agencies leading the charge are paving innovative paths to achieve better and faster results. Among them is millennial-led PR company, Publicity For Good (http://publicityforgood.com). PFG combines thought leadership, influencer marketing, and gives long-standing PR methods a much needed digital transformation to allow brands and businesses the opportunity to build industry influence in an insightful, relevant way. For PFG, results are hinged on one fact: that they are consumers first, and publicists second; meaning they work only with brands that they can stand by and believe in, allowing them to become true advocates and ambassadors of the brand.

CEO and Founder of Publicity For Good

"Every entry in this Bulldog contest reveals the work of people who care," states judge and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Tom Hallman Jr. "They don't cut corners, they don't waste money and they serve their clients - and potential customers - well. Without these talented men and women, the business would collapse. A common thread in all the entries is innovation, from the smallest agency to the biggest. Of particular interest were the Under 40 and Up and Comers. What a talented group. The industry is in great hands."

Their efforts have recently been recognized by the 2019 Stars of PR Award. The Bulldog Awards recognizes PFG's exemplary work in PR in the digital age by awarding them Small Agency of the Year for 2019. By breaking down traditional PR corporate structures, they have managed to find and cultivate new talents that shared the same passion for what the company stands for. For instance, the agency is not time-based, but results-based instead, by setting monthly goals of media opportunities to secure every month per client. CEO Heather DeSantis will be taking PFG on the road, driving her Air Stream across the US for 2020 to host media mixers, influencer meet ups, and meeting with clients around the country.

"Businesses will always need brand awareness, want media coverage, and seek audience engagement. PFG still believes that PR is the best way to make it happen!" Begins Founder and CEO of Publicity For Good, Heather DeSantis. "The industry's future is being driven by new technology and digital transformation. We're actively trying to be a catalyst for this movement and are proud to have our efforts be recognized by an organization as prestigious as the Bulldog Awards."

For more information on Publicity For Good, or to schedule a time to speak with Heather DeSantis please visit http://publicityforgood.com or email heather@publicityforgood.com.

About Publicity For Good

Publicity For Good is a purpose-driven public relations firm. PFG combines market foresight, strategic timing, and organic interviews to generate millions of earned media impressions from outlets like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CNN, BBC, iHeartMedia, Business Insider, Inc, and more for clients. For more information please visit publicityforgood.com or join our email list for monthly marketing reports.

Related Images

heather-desantis.png

Heather DeSantis

CEO and Founder of Publicity For Good

SOURCE Publicity For Good

Related Links

https://publicityforgood.com

