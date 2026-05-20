How a Municipality Closed the Driver Engagement Gap and Delivered a 349% ROI in 90 Days(1)

King Township and Geotab Vitality's driver engagement platform earn workforce buy-in

OAKVILLE, ON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), the global leader in connected transportation, video and asset tracking solutions, today announced the significant success of the Geotab Vitality pilot program with King Township, a Canadian municipality in York Region, Ontario. The program realized a 349% ROI in the first three months(1). King Township utilized Geotab Vitality's behavioral science platform to instill lasting safe driving habits, and reduce operational risk through personalized coaching and rewarding drivers for their performance.

King Township vehicles with Geotab Vitality logo (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

Like many public sector fleets, King Township was focused on demonstrating measurable improvements in their operating metrics, such as speeding reduction, while maximizing their resources. A key challenge was achieving strong driver engagement across their workforce, which includes both union and non-union drivers, who often share vehicles. While management had vehicle-level telematics data, there was no direct feedback loop to the drivers about their performance. Geotab Vitality was selected to solve the "engagement gap," by putting drivers' performance data in their hands through a mobile app, and using behavioral science to motivate and incentivize safe driving.

The Results: Safety, Savings and Workforce Buy-in

The 90-day pilot program engaged 21 drivers, and was launched in partnership with Optisolve Ltd., King Township's fleet technology partner. With Geotab telematics already in place, King Township's fleet manager was able to deploy Geotab Vitality seamlessly into their existing safety culture, without disrupting daily operations. Geotab Vitality's mobile app empowers drivers to take ownership of their performance by providing personalized safe-driving goals, and reward credits redeemable for gift cards from national brands.

The three-month pilot produced measurable results across safety, fuel expenditure and driver turnover, demonstrating how public sector organizations can quickly achieve best-in-class results through Geotab Vitality.

Pilot results(1):

349% ROI: $37,735 CAD in net savings

$37,735 CAD in net savings 10.9% speeding reduction: addressing the Township's primary pilot objective

addressing the Township's primary pilot objective 7% reduction in predictive collision risk (PCR) : A measurable decrease in the fleet's likelihood of future crash

A measurable decrease in the fleet's likelihood of future crash 6.4% fuel efficiency improvement

5% improvement in driver retention

"I Didn't Realize How Good a Driver I Was"

For Barry Budhu, Manager of Transportation, Utilities and Fleet Services, King Township, "The biggest unlock was not a metric, but a moment. One driver said, 'I didn't realize how good a driver I was.' That meant that instead of issuing corrections, I now had a tool to celebrate what my team is doing right. From corrective to celebratory, this positive reinforcement is exactly what makes the program stick within a public workforce. The technology becomes an extension of my management style, which is always focused on positive reinforcement."

A Proven Model for Public Sector Fleets

King Township adopted the program fully in April 2026, and was recognized for its success following the pilot with a 2026 Geotab Innovation Award at Geotab Connect in Las Vegas.

"The results from King Township prove that public sector organizations have an opportunity to shift the safety paradigm," said Steve Lockington, President and CEO, Geotab Vitality. "King Township showed that by involving drivers in the solution - motivating and engaging them - they were able to achieve a higher level of safe driving results, than by monitoring and enforcement methods alone. Adding Geotab Vitality as the next layer on top of Geotab's already powerful telematics, enabled Barry and his team to demonstrate strong, data-driven results to residents and Council, and to the drivers themselves."

For more information, visit https://www.geotab.com/case-study/king-township-geotab-vitality/.

Note:

(1) 349% ROI Methodology: Figures are 12-month annualized projections extrapolated from King Township's pilot data (January 12 to March 30, 2026), modeled across the full 60-vehicle fleet. Gross savings of $48,535 CAD comprised $8,080 CAD from a 7% reduction in Predictive Collision Risk (PCR, based on industry-standard cost benchmarks), $33,030 CAD from a 6.4% improvement in fuel efficiency (against baseline expenditure), and $7,420 CAD from a projected 5% improvement in driver retention (based on replacement cost benchmarks).

About Geotab Vitality

Geotab Vitality LLC, a new joint venture launched in 2025, combines the power of Geotab's data science and telematics capabilities with Vitality Global's award-winning behavioral science, into an innovative solution that enables sustained driver behavior change through positive reinforcement, not penalties. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, we tackle the escalating problem of roadway collisions and rising costs. Our evidence-based approach is delivering significant results for fleets around the world, with some customers experiencing a 24% reduction in collision frequency and a 15% improvement in driving behavior within the first 30 days. Learn more at Geotab Vitality and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in intelligent operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government, Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and 700+ partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a single system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable world in motion.

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SOURCE Geotab Inc.