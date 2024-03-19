How A Refugee Shed His Scarcity Mindset And Built A Real Estate Empire

"The Art of Exponential Success" by Don Ha is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art of Exponential Success: How Little Steps, Big Discipline, and Boundless Compassion Can Transform Your Life by Don Ha is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon .

As a boy, Don Ha sold dented food cans on the streets of Hong Kong in order to survive. Today, he controls a real estate empire that was responsible for the highest sales volume of any RE/MAX Global team in 2019.

Ha's family arrived in New Zealand as refugees from Vietnam. With no knowledge of the language or a familiar face to guide them, they carved out a life and destiny far beyond what they could have imagined.

In The Art of Exponential Success, Ha shares his improbable journey as well as actionable guidance for building a meaningful life and career. Among the lessons in his book, Ha explains his philosophy around:

No-limits thinking.

Small steps that lead to big results.

Creating a disciplined life.

And cultivating boundless compassion.

"In this book, you will learn how I shed my 'refugee' mentality—which is also about lack and fear—and instead embraced the idea of exponential success," Ha explained. "As you begin to read this book and start to build wealth, I'll explain how to grow it and keep it. And if you take a few steps backward, I will show you how to overcome a negative mindset—remember, if you built a fortune once, you can do it again."

About Don Ha

Don Ha is the CEO and regional owner of RE/MAX New Zealand and RE/MAX Fiji. He is a prominent figure in global real estate, recognized for his influence and expertise. Born in Vietnam, Ha's life saw him transition from refugee camps in Hong Kong before ultimately settling in New Zealand.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

