How a Retail Health Clinic Pioneer Helped to Transform an American Monolith

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Here Be Dragons: One Man's Quest to Make Healthcare More Accessible and Affordable, by Web Golinkin, is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

In the forward to Here Be Dragons, the founder and retired CEO of Merchant Medicine, LLC, Tom Charland, describes Web Golinkin as "an individual of astonishing passion and tenacity."

Web Golinkin releases Here Be Dragons with Forbes Books.

As readers make their way through the experiences Golinkin shares of his quest to "retailize" the healthcare industry, those traits shine through. While millions of people today benefit from accessible, affordable healthcare at walk-in clinics close to their homes that are open seven days a week, these outlets for routine acute, episodic, and preventive care did not become commonplace without a fight.

Far from an unmitigated success, Golinkin's hero's journey is a gauntlet of challenges punctuated by a few dragons slayed along the way. Here Be Dragons recounts how Golinkin and other transformative leaders within this space stared down strong opposition from the medical establishment, restrictive government regulations, skeptical third-party payers, and consumers with a limited view of where and how quality healthcare could be delivered to build a national network of clinics that provide greater accessibility, transparent pricing, lower costs, and higher patient satisfaction.

"This is not to diminish the importance of physicians and large health systems, which continue to play indispensable roles in patient care," Golinkin said. "But the fact is that the huge healthcare system that has been built on this foundation has not proven to be accessible or affordable enough for many patients and third-party payers. The system needed to be disrupted, and I am proud to be one of a relatively small number of people who were able to do it."

About Web Golinkin

Web Golinkin's lifelong quest has focused on increasing the accessibility and affordability of reliable health information and basic healthcare, from America's Health Network to RediClinic, Health Dialog, and FastMed. CEO of six companies over the past 35 years, he also co-founded and chaired the Convenient Care Association, has been widely covered in the national media, and has spoken at numerous healthcare conferences.

Web is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard. He grew up in New York City and Long Island but has lived in Houston since 1988, so he is almost a Texan. A longtime marathon runner, he also enjoys tennis and golf—as long as he can walk and carry his bag. Web has been married to the same extraordinary woman for 38 years, and they have two amazing sons who make him proud every day.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

