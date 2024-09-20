How a small switch can make a big difference when it comes to tackling climate change

If every one of the 42.3 million licensed car drivers in Britain were to switch one return car journey to train, just once a year, it would save the same amount of CO2 as switching off half of the UK's street lighting for a year, new research reveals

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rail industry has teamed up with Campaign for Better Transport to show how a small switch, like swapping one return car journey to train, can make a big difference when it comes to helping tackle climate change.

The rail industry's new research reveals that over two thirds (67%) of people want to reduce their carbon footprint. However, many don't think it will make a difference (22%), believe it will be too difficult (17%), or that there's not a lot of information about it (16%).

Switching one return car journey for an average return train journey saves the same CO2 as a person recycling for four weeks or 55 loads of washing at 30 degrees rather than 40.

And, if every one of the 42.3 million licensed car drivers in Britain were to switch one return car journey to train, just once a year, it would save the same amount of CO2 as switching off half of the UK's street lighting for a year, insulating 265,627 homes or recycling 450 Olympic swimming pools of recyclable rubbish.

Some of the most popular green behaviours that people undertake to reduce their carbon footprint are recycling (83%), reducing food waste (71%), using energy saving lightbulbs (69%) and washing clothes at 30 degrees (58%). The combined carbon savings of recycling, having one vegetarian day a week, replacing light bulbs with LED and washing clothes at 30 rather than 40 degrees, as well as swapping one return journey a month from car to train, can reduce someone's carbon footprint by 15%.

Making more sustainable choices have been revealed as leaving people feeling happier (24%), healthier (20%) and more positive about the future (19%). With 68% currently feeling scared for future generations and 75% feeling we should all be doing more to reduce our carbon footprint and help tackle climate change.

Travelling by car is nearly 5 times more polluting than travelling by train, the rail industry is showing those who love their cars, and enjoy driving, how easy it is to reduce their carbon footprint by making a simple switch.

CEO at Rail Delivery Group, Jacqueline Starr, explains: "Rail travel is one of the greenest forms of public transport, and plays a critical role in helping tackle climate change. Many of us are increasingly concerned about our personal impact on the environment, and what we can do to lessen it, which is why we're encouraging motorists to swap their car keys for a train ticket just once a year. It's a small switch that can make a big difference in helping people to reduce their carbon footprint".

Silviya Barrett, Director of Policy and Campaigns at Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Something as simple as switching a car journey for a train journey is an easy but very impactful way to reduce your carbon footprint. Choosing to travel by train also reduces traffic jams and air pollution while connecting you to the people, places and things you love. This World Car Free Day we're encouraging everyone to think about which journeys they can switch to train to help tackle climate change."

Visit nationalrail.co.uk/smallswitch to find out how you can reduce your carbon footprint today.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About the research

This survey was conducted by YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,129 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 4th - 5th September 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).

How we calculated the data

Please find a link to the full methodology used to calculate the data and statement substantiations here.

About National Rail

Rail Delivery Group manages a variety of products and services on behalf of the rail industry through its National Rail brand. National Rail provides customers with journey planning, real time, fares and rail-related information. National Rail also helps customers save 1/3 on most rail journeys (and 60% on kids' fares) with Railcards. The range of Railcards consists of 16-25, 26-30, Family & Friends, Two Together, Senior, Disabled Persons, Veterans and Network Railcard. There is also a 16-17 Saver that saves customers 50% off their rail journeys, including season tickets. For more information visit www.railcard.co.uk. For more information on journey planning, fares and booking travel assistance visit www.nationalrail.co.uk

About Campaign for Better Transport

Campaign for Better Transport operates in England and Wales. Campaign for Better Transport's vision is for all communities to have access to high quality, sustainable transport that meets their needs, improves quality of life and protects the environment. Campaign for Better Transport Charitable Trust is a registered charity (1101929).

