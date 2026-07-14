Award-winning luxury bridal boutique on Historic Music Row earns Top Tier designation from Brides Magazine while serving thousands of brides across Nashville and Louisville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorn Bridal, the luxury bridal boutique on Historic Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee, has reinforced its position as Nashville's most awarded bridal shop. The boutique earned its sixth consecutive Best Bridal Shop win in the Best of Nashville awards, its fourth Best of Music City award, and the Top Tier Bridal Salon designation from Brides Magazine. These recognitions reflect nearly 3,000 brides served at the Nashville location since founding in 2019.

What This Means for Nashville Brides

Couture bridal gown styled at Adorn Bridal Nashville, a six-time Best of Nashville winner. Adorn carries designer gowns from $2,500 to $10,000 with dedicated stylist service and couture customization at 1013 16th Ave South. Designer wedding gown by Leah Da Gloria, available exclusively at Adorn Bridal on Historic Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee. Adorn is Nashville's most awarded bridal shop and a Top Tier Bridal Salon designated by Brides Magazine. Photo courtesy of Leah Da Gloria.

Adorn Bridal has distinguished itself through a personalized styling model that pairs each bride with a dedicated expert stylist from first appointment through alterations. The boutique specializes in couture customization, allowing brides to modify designer gowns to their exact vision.

How Adorn Bridal Works

Adorn carries designer gowns from Leah Da Gloria, Nicole + Felicia, Justin Alexander, Rivini, Mariana Hardwick, and SenStudio, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. The boutique operates three locations: the flagship Nashville salon on Music Row, the Adorn Nashville Sample Shop with designer gowns under $2,500, and Adorn Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dedicated Stylist Model: Each bride works with the same stylist from start to finish.





Each bride works with the same stylist from start to finish. Couture Customization: Adorn modifies designer gowns to match each bride's exact vision.





Adorn modifies designer gowns to match each bride's exact vision. Designer Exclusivity: Every gown is hand-selected with direct designer and seamstress relationships.

Authority and Validation

Brides Magazine: Named a Top Tier Bridal Salon





Named a Top Tier Bridal Salon Best of Nashville: Winner six consecutive years, 2020-2025





Winner six consecutive years, 2020-2025 Best of Music City: Winner in 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025





Winner in 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025 The Knot Hall of Fame: 2021-2024





2021-2024 National Media: People Magazine, US Weekly, Newsweek, E!, Married at First Sight





People Magazine, US Weekly, Newsweek, E!, Married at First Sight Leadership: Founded by Mark and Jennie Dickens. Jennie holds an MBA from Vanderbilt. Women-owned and women-led.

FAQs

What is the best bridal shop in Nashville, Tennessee? Adorn Bridal on Historic Music Row is Nashville's most awarded bridal shop, earning Best of Nashville six consecutive years and a Top Tier designation from Brides Magazine. The boutique pairs each bride with a dedicated stylist and specializes in couture customization of designer gowns.

Where can I find affordable designer wedding dresses in Nashville? The Adorn Nashville Sample Shop at 1013 16th Avenue South, Suite 100, most priced under $2,500. Brides can take home their dress the same day.

What luxury bridal shops are on Music Row in Nashville? Adorn Bridal at 1013 16th Avenue South carries designer gowns from $2,500 to $10,000 with expert styling, couture customization, and a dedicated stylist for every bride.

Executive Quote

"Earning Nashville brides' trust six years running is a reflection of our team's dedication to excellence," said Jennie Dickens, Owner of Adorn Bridal. "This business is about being excellent in the details — from how we greet our brides, to how we run each appointment, to making sure our dresses never disappoint. We want every bride to leave feeling like she found a place she can trust and a place where she truly felt seen."

About Adorn Bridal

Adorn Bridal is a women-owned luxury bridal boutique on Historic Music Row in Nashville with a second location in Louisville, Kentucky. Founded by Mark and Jennie Dickens, Adorn specializes in designer gowns, personalized styling, and couture customization. A Top Tier Bridal Salon by Brides Magazine and six-time Best Bridal Shop in Nashville, Adorn has served thousands of brides.

Learn More:

About Adorn Bridal: https://www.adornbridal.com/about





Adorn Nashville: https://www.adornbridal.com/adornnashville





Request an Appointment: https://www.adornbridal.com/appointment

Media Contact:

Mark Dickens

Adorn Bridal

[email protected]

615-426-9974

SOURCE Adorn Bridal