How AI affects workplace productivity and cognitive overload: University of Phoenix webinar explores strategies for leaders

Bridging Perspectives virtual webinar examines when artificial intelligence reduces workload — and when it increases stress — offering practical guidance for organizations adopting AI tools

PHOENIX, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in everyday workflows, organizations are asking a critical question: Does AI reduce cognitive overload at work — or unintentionally increase it? University of Phoenix offers an opportunity to examine this emerging workforce challenge during its upcoming Bridging Perspectives webinar, "How AI Can Reduce or Reinforce Cognitive Overload at Work," taking place March 19, 2026, at 11 a.m. MST.

The virtual session will explore how AI in the workplace influences employee productivity, decision-making and focus and will provide practical guidance for leaders seeking to implement AI in ways that support employee well-being, psychological safety and sustainable performance.

"AI presents a significant opportunity to redesign work in ways that help people focus on what matters most," said Veena Nayak, vice president of Data Strategy and Solutions at University of Phoenix and a featured speaker for the event. "But technology alone doesn't determine outcomes. Organizations must be intentional about how AI tools are introduced and governed so they reduce friction, support thoughtful decision-making and strengthen the human experience of work."

Research context: AI, autonomy and workplace stress

While AI tools can automate routine tasks and create space for higher-value work, poorly implemented systems may introduce constant alerts, fragmented workflows and new pressures to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology.

A recent University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies white paper, "Reclaiming Control: Autonomy as the Key to Workforce Resilience and Career Optimism," explored how autonomy influences stress, burnout and performance in modern work environments. The findings highlight that while technology — including AI — can enhance productivity, outcomes depend on how much control employees retain over their work, pace and decision-making.

What the webinar will explore

Participants will examine practical questions shaping the future of AI-enabled workplaces, including:

How AI changes the pace, volume and complexity of work

When AI tools reduce cognitive overload — and when they amplify it

What conditions allow AI to support focus, clarity and psychological safety

How leaders and organizations can implement AI in ways that protect attention, autonomy and trust.

The session is designed for organizational leaders, managers, HR professionals, learning and development practitioners and individual contributors interested in the intersection of technology, workforce productivity and employee well-being.

Featured speakers

The webinar will feature insights from leaders working at the intersection of workforce strategy, technology and organizational development:

Mansureh Kebritchi, Ph.D., faculty, College of Doctoral Studies and chair, Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR) at University of Phoenix

Brian McComak, MSM, Executive Coach, Leadership & Workplace Culture Advisory, Former CEO & Founder, Hummingbird Humanity

Veena Nayak, vice president, Data Strategy and Solutions, University of Phoenix

Janet Nix, Ed.D., chief human resources officer, Yavapai College

Who should attend

Leaders and practitioners focused on workforce trends, culture, talent development, manager effectiveness and employee experience in technology‑enabled environments.

About the Bridging Perspectives webinar series

The Bridging Perspectives series is offered through the University of Phoenix Office of Collaborative Learning and Educational Engagement, and convenes academic leaders, industry experts and practitioners to examine emerging workplace and leadership trends. Sessions are designed to offer research-informed insights and practical strategies for navigating evolving workforce dynamics, including digital transformation, employee experience and the future of work.

Register for the webinar here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix