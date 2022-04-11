How Alabama's First Benefit Corporation is Trying to Change the Way People Grow Their Careers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barely six months old, Birmingham-based CAVU (CAVU-dot-c-o) wants to do big things. As a social learning platform company, they've been making high-quality training less expensive and more effective through a combination of remote hybrid learning, coaching, and peer accountability. But it is looking to do much more. "Our initial goal was to reimagine how to use social learning technology to teach individuals and companies how to leverage Scrum and innovation techniques to get things done smarter and faster," says CEO and co-founder Chris Sims, "and while that's still true, we're really accelerating and will continue to expand the course content we offer. Something for everyone."

CAVU co-founder and CEO Chris Sims with his dog and office mascot, Tilly

While several new on-demand courses have been released already this year (including training in DevOps, which is a huge emerging field in tech), Scrum and Agile (both common organizational frameworks) are still at the center of what they do. Which makes sense, as last year alone there were over 66,000 job postings nationally for Scrum Masters. Scrum Master is a key role in Agile. They are the folks who make sure the Team gets the work done and is an important job in thousands of companies worldwide. Scrum Masters (and Product Owners, another Agile role) are in high demand, and CAVU wants to help people get there.

Even more central to CAVU, however, is its true North Star. Being a Benefit Corporation, the mission is to provide educational opportunities to people who have been historically underrepresented in corporate positions. By partnering with non-profits, donors, and other organizations, they're doing this through scholarship programs and a corporate mandate to keep ensuring their learning community remains as diverse as the world it serves. You can read more at cavu.co.

CAVU Benefit Corporation, Alabama's first Benefit Corporation, provides a hybrid Agile and digital learning experience through its social platform supporting its communities of learners. We work with individuals and companies, providing training which helps people take the next step in their careers, and organizations to scale the foundation knowledge needed to drive better business results through Digital and Agile transformation. Visit us at cavu.co.

