How are fitness consumers spending their time and money?

CHICAGO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness is a $30 billion industry in the U.S., and as consumers invest more in their wellbeing, media site aSweatLife dissected its readers' habits and spending with three years of data and 1,300 responses. Overall, respondents reported that they've decreased their average monthly fitness budget while increasing the portion of their budget dedicated to digital fitness and boutique classes.

aSweatLife's largely millennial readership shared its average monthly fitness spend across categories (classes, training sessions, gym membership, or fitness app subscriptions). Respondents reported an average monthly total spend of $112.48 in 2018, down from $125.50 in 2016. See the full report here .

Digital fitness continues its growth: 21% spent up to $25 each month on digital fitness in 2018, up from just under 8% in 2016.

Boutique fitness grew: Studio classes continue to climb: 72% dedicated some portion of their budget to classes in 2018, up from 65% in 2016.

"Big box gyms" maintained: The percentage of respondents who spend on big box gyms (Lifetime, Planet Fitness, Equinox) held steady, around 35%.

Personal training: Spending on one-on-one sessions with a trainer fell to just over 10%, down from 16% in 2016.

Fitness events grew in popularity and spend: Respondents reported attending more fitness events: 56% worked out at fitness events in 2018, up from 37% in 2016. As consumers seek more social experiences, brands like SoulCycle, Propel and aSweatLife elevate workout experiences to be cultural moments similar to music festivals.

Running slows: Respondents shared all types of workouts they participate in. In 2018, the top exercise types were strength (80%), HIIT (73%), yoga (69%), running (60%) and cycling (57%). In 2017, the top five were strength (76%), running (70%), HIIT (66%), yoga (61%), and cycling (53%).

