How Arla Rodriguez Turned a Volunteer Role Into a Million-Dollar Business

Estrella Insurance franchise owner's inspiring journey from Cuban immigrant to 12-location market leader reflects the power of perseverance and opportunity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrella Insurance is celebrating the remarkable success story of franchise owner Arla Rodriguez, whose journey from volunteering in a local office to building a million-dollar business with 12 locations across Palm Beach County embodies the entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of the brand.

Originally from Cuba, Rodriguez faced difficult circumstances before making the life-changing decision to move to Florida. Her childhood friend, who knew someone working at Estrella Insurance, suggested she seek out the Palm Beach County office and offer to volunteer there in hopes of eventually earning a job. Though uncertain, she trusted the advice of her dear friend and took the chance.

To support herself, Rodriguez worked a demanding cleaning job from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., then spent her afternoons volunteering at Estrella's flagship West Palm Beach office. She maintained this rigorous routine for eight months. Her persistence paid off in 2001, when an Estrella supervisor offered her a part-time position, an opportunity she immediately embraced and one that marked the beginning of her upward journey with the company.

By 2003, Rodriguez transitioned to a full-time role in Broward County and left her cleaning job behind. In 2006, she was offered a manager position in Palm Beach County, once again stepping confidently into a new challenge.

In 2010, she was presented with her most transformative opportunity yet, becoming a franchisee in Palm Beach County. Unlike the moments before, this decision gave her pause.

"I didn't say 'yes' right away," Rodriguez recalled. "It felt both exciting and scary. For the first time, I needed to stop and really think about it." After careful consideration, she accepted and never looked back. "The leadership was incredibly supportive. To this day, I'm grateful for the guidance and belief they had in me as I built my business."

Rodriguez credits key leaders within the organization for helping shape her success, including CEO Nicolas Estrella, Jr., Vice President of Operations Richard Estrella, and Co-Founder and Vice President of Franchising Jose Merille, whose financial insight proved especially valuable as she expanded her portfolio. She also highlights her supervisor Jose "Stevie" Sanchez and Director of Training Ana Laura Morales as part of the team that continually guided her with this venture.

Equally important has been the support of her family. Her husband and daughter have been deeply involved in the business, contributing to key decisions and sharing in every milestone. Her daughter, in particular, has grown up alongside the company, gaining firsthand knowledge of its operations as the business expanded from one location to many.

Today, Rodriguez is the proud owner of 12 Estrella Insurance offices throughout Palm Beach County, the market where her journey first began, and has built a million-dollar business rooted in community connection and team culture.

The Rodriguez family remains actively involved, regularly visiting their offices to support their teams and foster a strong, family-like environment.

"My husband and I love being in our offices and supporting our teams," said Rodriguez. "They truly feel like family. We've experienced ups and downs together, and we're always there for one another and for our clients."

After 25 years with Estrella Insurance, Rodriguez shows no signs of slowing down. With the recent opening of a new location in Jupiter, Florida, she continues to expand her footprint and remains open to the next opportunity.

"I'm excited for what's ahead," she said. "And I'm always ready to say 'yes.'"

About Estrella Insurance

Miami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 200 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information, visit Estrella Insurance.

Media Contact :

Kim Miller

[email protected]

SOURCE Estrella Insurance