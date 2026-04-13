Estrella Insurance Makes Protecting Your Personal Data Part of the Customer Experience

New 24/7 Monitoring and Real-Time Security Enhancements

MIAMI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrella Insurance is enhancing how it protects customer information with the rollout of a 24/7 security operations center and advanced real-time threat detection systems, reinforcing its commitment to making data protection a seamless part of the customer experience.

From driver's license details to home addresses, insurance data is deeply personal. Estrella Insurance recognizes the importance of safeguarding that information and has invested in stronger, always-on protection so customers can feel confident their data is secure.

"Insurance companies hold some of the most sensitive personal data, and keeping that information safe is critical," said Nicolas Estrella Jr., CEO of Estrella Insurance. "We made these investments, so our customers feel confident their information is always protected."

Over the past year, Estrella Insurance has implemented a series of cybersecurity upgrades designed to detect and respond to threats in real time while strengthening overall system resilience. These enhancements are now embedded into daily operations, helping protect customer information at every step.

Key investments include:

24/7 Security Operations Center: A dedicated team of security professionals actively monitors systems around the clock and immediately investigates and addresses any suspicious activity in real time.

Advanced Endpoint Detection and Response: Estrella Insurance protects all devices and systems with sophisticated EDR technology that continuously monitors for unusual activity, isolates potential threats, and enables rapid response, helping stop incidents before they escalate.

Mandatory Multi-Factor Authentication: Employees must verify identity through multiple authentication factors, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Enhanced Encryption Standards: Customer data remains encrypted both in transit and at rest using updated industry standard methods.

Company Wide Cybersecurity Training: Employees receive mandatory cybersecurity training, including phishing detection and secure data handling, reinforcing a company-wide culture of security awareness.

By embedding these protections into everyday operations, Estrella Insurance is making data security a core part of how it serves customers, not just a back-end function. The company continues to prioritize transparency, accountability, and delivering peace of mind alongside competitive pricing. For more information or to explore franchising opportunities, visit www.estrellafranchise.com.

About Estrella Insurance

Miami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios.

Media Contact :

Kim Miller

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SOURCE Estrella Insurance