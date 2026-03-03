Women Power the Growth of Estrella Insurance

How the Miami-based company created one of the most female-led franchise systems in the country

MIAMI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March marks National Women's History Month, but at Estrella Insurance , women's leadership is a year-round advantage. With nearly 240 locations nationwide, the Miami-based insurance services company reports that 72% of its franchisees are women, more than double the national average, as women represent roughly 30% of franchise owners in the U.S. The statistic is both rare and intentional.

A Legacy of Opportunity

Empowering immigrants and women has long been embedded in the company's culture. When founder Nicolas Estrella Sr. launched the business in the 1970s, his focus was clear: serve the Hispanic community and create pathways to the American dream for newcomers seeking stability and success.

As the company expanded into franchising, that mission sharpened. Leadership made a deliberate effort to recruit women, predominantly Hispanic entrepreneurs, who were deeply connected to their communities and uniquely positioned to build trust-based businesses.

"We are proud to build on my father's legacy of making the American dream a reality and supporting the immigrant and Hispanic communities that helped us grow over the years," said Nicolas Estrella Jr., CEO of Estrella Insurance. "Women lead and protect not only in their homes, but also in business. At Estrella, they are central to our continued growth. We're honored to provide a pathway for them to create strong, sustainable futures for themselves and their families."

Built From Within

Estrella Insurance has grown by investing in its own talent. The brand creates pathways to ownership for high-performing managers and team members who already live its customer first philosophy, turning trusted employees into confident entrepreneurs.

One woman's journey brings that commitment to life. Aniet Bigorra began her career with Estrella Insurance in the 1990s as a sales representative, learning the business from the ground up. Through years of dedication, she earned the opportunity to become an owner. What started as a single agency grew steadily as Bigorra reinvested in her team, her customers and herself. Today, she oversees a portfolio of five highly successful Estrella Insurance franchises. Now a mentor and advocate, Bigorra uses her own story to encourage women to see franchising not just as a business opportunity, but as a vehicle for financial independence, confidence and long-term personal growth.

That same sense of legacy and belief in possibility defines Yesenia Flores' story. Flores owns five Estrella Insurance franchises, continuing a family connection that began in 1998 when her mother first joined the brand. For Flores, Estrella Insurance is more than a business, it is part of her family's history and her own future. Growing up alongside the company, she witnessed firsthand how opportunity, hard work and community trust can change lives.

Expanding Opportunity in a Growing Sector

While women entrepreneurs have traditionally been concentrated in industries such as beauty and childcare, ownership in non-traditional sectors like insurance continues to rise. Estrella Insurance has positioned itself at the forefront of that shift.

What began as an auto insurance agency has evolved into a comprehensive insurance services platform, offering coverage for homes, renters, pets, businesses, health, travel and more. By combining accessible pricing with a strong community presence, the brand continues to scale while maintaining its community-centered approach.

As Women's History Month highlights the achievements of female leaders around the world, Estrella Insurance stands as a case study in what intentional empowerment can accomplish, not just in March, but every month of the year.

