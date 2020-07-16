How Artificial Intelligence is Influencing the Drone Industry For Improved Performance

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based Drone Software market size is expected to continue its rapid growth through the next five years, according to several reports. A Research And Markets report said that: "Digital industries are now implementing AI in their devices to improve in their fields across the globe. Application of AI in drone is one such advancement which has brought a revolutionary change in the operations of the industries. AI enables storing and managing the data in bulk which enables the drones to give better performance. The application of AI can enable the drones to function as per the user's command and with longer distance coverage. In addition, AI integrated drone enables the industries to keep a bird-eye view of the land for vigilance & mapping purpose. The increased income levels have brought up new demands that have resulted in increasing supply of goods. Manufacturers are bringing in new features by implementing AI in their devices such as mobiles so as to make more appeal for the consumers to buy. So, the adoption in smartphones and increasing demands in aerial and drone services has made manufacturers to implement AI in drones across the globe. The drones are being in use over various s sectors such as agriculture, military and defense, media and entertainment, and others. Hence it is expected that AI-integrated drones will have significant growth in the near future. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF), Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY), Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCQX: TAKOF) (TSX-V: FLT.V), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

The global AI in Drone market is geographically analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the hub of drone manufacturers due to which, the demand for advanced technologies is expected to increase in the region. North America leads the market due to the presence of numerous key players in the region followed by Europe which has a few key players to dominate the market.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) BREAKING NEWS: PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES FORMS STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH HUMMINGBIRD DRONES TO FIGHT WILDFIRE THREATS - Plymouth Rock Technologies ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in the development of cutting-edge threat detection technologies, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Hummingbird Drones ("Hummingbird") fire AI. (Artificial Intelligence) for wildfire analysis from PRT's fleet of drones.

Fire AI. is a division of Hummingbird Drones, an infrared service provider in Canada, and has been used as their in-house hotspot detection platform for wildfires for the past three years.

"Live actionable data is precisely what the PRT unmanned aviation platforms were designed to deliver," stated Carl Cagliarini, Chief Strategy Officer of PRT. "This partnership is a further step in our mission centric focus. To date, commercially adapted Drones have used Wi-Fi frequencies with a limited range, usually under 2-3 miles. The X1 has both short-range capabilities, along with an optional military-grade system that enables high bandwidth data feeds up to 60 miles. These capabilities combined with best in class artificial intelligence applications such as fire AI. will deliver essential data when moments matter".

In the pursuit of providing the highest quality of intelligence, Hummingbird developed a wildfire-focused, data analytics software known as fire AI.. Bringing fire AI. to the public provides the global community with the highest quality of wildfire data analytics. Maximizing the potential of infrared data sets, fire AI. specializes in high resolution hotspot maps, providing precise locational data for fire crews in pursuit of heat. These aerial maps provide fire managers with higher levels of confidence and fire crews with more effective, accurate data to extinguish and efficiently reallocate resources.

"We believe that the analytic capability of fire AI. combined with the overall capabilities of the Plymouth Rock UAS platform will prove itself as a formidable tool", stated Robert Atwood CEO and Founder at Hummingbird Drones Inc.

Due to the vast data analysis combined with data download constraints of almost all UAS platforms, fire AI. is currently a post-processing service, where the ground is scanned and footage data is removed from the drone and uploaded to the fire AI. portal, which after process delivers fast data analytics results, to the fire management authorities. This service has been an invaluable tool in helping incident commanders and fire crews tackle blazes more effectively. The incorporation of the fire AI. into the X1 and XV platform will involve using this tried and tested method, whilst also utilizing PRT's high speed VPN data capabilities that will enable a connection directly to fire AI. servers to get analytics to the fire fighters as close to real time as possible.

The fire AI. capability will be a standard configuration on all firefighting X1 and XV platforms for immediate benefit. This will include PRT assets deployed within the USA and Australia. Read this and more news for PRT at: https://www.plyrotech.com/news/

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:



Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV"), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems ("RPAS"), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems ("UVS") sectors, recently announced that John M. Mitnick, former General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS") and Raytheon senior executive, was elected to the Board of Directors of Draganfly at the Company's annual general meeting on June 18, 2020. All of the matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's management information circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general meeting of shareholders.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCQX: TAKOF) (TSX-V: FLT.V) recently announced that on June 26 th, 2020 it successfully completed Phase Two of its AED (Automated External Defibrillator) On The Fly project with Peel Region Paramedics and Sunnybrook Centre for Prehospital Medicine. Building on the success of Phase One of the study, the Company was able to demonstrate ease of use of its AED drone solution when provided to community responders in a simulated cardiac arrest scenario. The testing further validates that using DDC's proprietary drone delivery platform with cargo drop functionality to deliver rapid first responder technology via drone may reduce response time to cardiac arrest patients in the field while being utilized by lay responders.

On June 26 th, 2019, the Company had announced a 100% successful Phase One of the project. Phase Two utilized the Sparrow, with the new cargo drop capability and a new audio announcement system, to drop an AED where a designated lay bystander would then retrieve the AED and apply it to a simulated cardiac arrest patient in a rural environment. Multiple pairs of lay bystanders and simulated cardiac arrest patients in multiple locations were used to test the AED drone solution. Response time to drop, retrieve and apply an AED, and physiological and psychological human factors in a stressful situation were measured during the testing.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) a leading National Security Solutions provider, recently announced that it has recently received approximately $30 million in contract awards for Command, Control, Computing, Communication, Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Systems, focused primarily on missile defense related combat systems. Kratos is an industry leader in the rapid development, demonstration and fielding of affordable leading technology products and solutions in support of the United States and its allies' national security missions. Kratos C5ISR Modular Systems Business is an industry leader in manufacturing, producing and delivering C5ISR Systems for Missile, Radar, High Power Directed Energy, Ballistic Missile Defense, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Chemical, Biological, Radiation, Nuclear and High Explosive (CBRNE) and other programs and applications. Work under these recent program awards will be performed at secure Kratos manufacturing and production facilities. The majority of the performance under these contract awards will be completed over the next 24 months. Due to customer, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these U.S. National Security related program awards.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) J. Michael Drozd, new Chief Executive Officer of the company, an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics solutions, recently issued a letter to the Company's shareholders commenting on the Company's vision, defined growth strategy and key developments which have occurred since he assumed the helm of AgEagle on May 18, 2020. Drozd stated:

"I'd like to begin by sharing how pleased and privileged I am to have been selected by the Board to help lead AgEagle through its next critical phase of innovation and evolution. Since my first day on the job, I have immersed myself in meeting with our talented team; fully understanding the depth and capabilities of our software development and manufacturing operations; carefully evaluating our core strengths and many market opportunities; and attaining meaningful clarity into the dynamic, high growth company we are actively engaged in building. This has been and will undoubtedly remain an exciting and ongoing process.

"After an extensive evaluation process, I firmly believe that AgEagle has what it takes to become one of the leading, most trusted commercial drone technology, services and solutions providers globally. To achieve that aim, we are committing to a highly focused growth strategy centered on three primary industry sectors: U.S.-based drone hardware and subcomponent design, manufacturing, assembling and testing; Drone package delivery services; and Hemp cultivation registration, oversight, compliance, reporting and data analytics software solutions for government and commercial customers."

