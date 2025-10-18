How Avast Helps Protect Millions From Online Scams, Malware, and Phishing in 2025 - Report by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy, for its advanced protection against online scams, phishing attacks, and malware. The recognition highlights Avast's continuous innovation in cybersecurity and its AI-powered approach to defending users worldwide from increasingly sophisticated threats.

Avast is known for providing comprehensive digital protection across devices, safeguarding users' data, privacy, and online identity through intelligent, real-time defenses. The company continues to be a trusted name in cybersecurity, delivering products that adapt to evolving risks with precision and reliability.

As scams and data breaches surge globally, the importance of strong antivirus protection has never been greater. Cybercriminals are now using artificial intelligence to create hyper-personalized phishing messages, fake websites, and scam emails that closely mimic legitimate communications. These attacks exploit trust and familiarity, making traditional security methods insufficient against modern deception.

Rising Threats in the Age of AI

According to recent industry threat analyses, phishing and social engineering attacks account for a growing percentage of reported online crimes in 2025. AI-generated scams now impersonate banks, streaming services, and even personal contacts with near-perfect accuracy. Malware also continues to evolve, embedding itself in emails, downloads, and websites that appear legitimate.

Experts emphasize that modern antivirus solutions must combine machine learning with proactive threat intelligence to stay ahead of cybercriminals. This is where Avast stands out, integrating AI-driven technology across its security suite to detect, analyze, and neutralize threats before they can cause harm.

Expert Consumers' Findings

In the report, Expert Consumers highlighted how Avast helps protect millions from online scams, malware, and phishing through the introduction of Scam Guardian Pro, Web Guard, and Email Guard - a set of tools designed to safeguard users across every stage of online interaction.

Scam Guardian Pro, featured in Avast Premium Security, offers a multi-layered approach to scam prevention. It combines:

Avast Assistant , which uses natural-language AI to guide users through potential threats, analyze suspicious emails or links, and provide clear advice when something seems off.

, which uses natural-language AI to guide users through potential threats, analyze suspicious emails or links, and provide clear advice when something seems off. Web Guard , which scans website content and code in real time to block hidden malware, malicious scripts, and fake web pages before they load.

, which scans website content and code in real time to block hidden malware, malicious scripts, and fake web pages before they load. Email Guard, which applies contextual AI to label emails as safe or unsafe, helping users recognize phishing attempts instantly across devices and browsers.

By combining these technologies with continuous data from global threat intelligence sources, Avast's platform can identify emerging scams faster and respond to new risks with agility. Its systems analyze not just URLs or attachments but also the intent and linguistic patterns of messages, a critical advancement in detecting AI-generated fraud.

Responding to Escalating Cyber Risks

Reports from independent cybersecurity monitors show that data breaches in 2025 have increased by more than 180 percent since the previous year. With millions of stolen credentials circulating online, cybercriminals are leveraging this data to craft highly targeted attacks.

Avast's AI-driven defense model addresses this growing challenge head-on. Through its vast network of sensors and telemetry, it continuously refines detection algorithms to adapt to new attack methods. The result is proactive protection that minimizes the chance of infection or financial loss, even as threats evolve.

Protecting Against Malware

Malware remains one of the oldest and most persistent forms of cybercrime. From ransomware that locks systems for payment to spyware that secretly tracks user activity, these threats can infiltrate devices through a single click. Avast's malware engine provides real-time scanning, automatic updates, and behavior-based detection that identifies threats before they spread.

Its advanced tools help neutralize both traditional and emerging forms of malware, ensuring that users' data and devices remain secure. Avast's systems also prevent remote access attacks, where hackers attempt to gain unauthorized control of personal computers.

Layered Protection Built for Every Device

Avast's protection model extends across multiple platforms, supporting Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Each version of its software is tailored to the unique vulnerabilities of that operating system.

For Windows users, the software helps prevent ransomware and remote access exploits. On Mac, it protects against malicious websites and unsafe Wi-Fi networks. Android users benefit from anti-theft features and mobile malware defense, while iOS users gain safeguards against unsecured networks and identity theft.

This cross-platform approach ensures that every user - whether at home, work, or on mobile - benefits from the same level of robust protection.

Recommended Products

Avast Premium Security remains the company's core offering for individuals seeking advanced, everyday protection. It combines AI-powered scam detection with real-time antivirus defense, helping prevent access to fraudulent websites, phishing emails, and webcam hacking attempts. The product also includes ransomware shields and personal data protection, ensuring comprehensive security for online banking, shopping, and browsing.

For users seeking complete digital coverage, Avast Ultimate delivers an integrated suite of Avast's top applications. The package includes Premium Security, SecureLine VPN for encrypted internet connections, AntiTrack for privacy control, and Cleanup Premium to optimize device performance. With protection available for up to ten devices, it offers unified security across home and mobile networks.

Together, these two products represent Avast's ongoing commitment to safeguarding users in an era where digital safety is increasingly tied to personal and financial well-being.

A Growing Need for Smarter Security

As AI reshapes how scams are created and delivered, the demand for adaptive security will only increase. Avast's continued innovation demonstrates how the right combination of machine learning, global threat intelligence, and user-friendly design can redefine what antivirus protection means in the modern era.

By aligning advanced technology with human insight, Avast continues to help millions navigate the internet safely and confidently, proving that effective cybersecurity is not just about defense but about enabling digital freedom.

Readers can access the full report at ExpertConsumers.org.

About Avast

Avast is a leader in digital security and privacy, and part of Gen™, a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Avast protects hundreds of millions of users from online threats, for Mobile, PC or Mac, and is top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Learn more at Avast.com.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org