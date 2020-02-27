How B12 Spray Can Help Memory Loss and Boost Energy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spray supplements have been growing in popularity as millions of Americans already on vitamin regiments begin to look for an easier, more convenient way to get the same nutrients. Indian health and wellness company, Suraksha Naturals has been in business since 2003, and are experienced in creating sprayable vitamins with a higher bioavailability than pills and capsules.

Suraksha's specialty product line, called Keto-Veyda, utilizes the holistic approach of thousands of years of traditional Ayurvedic medicine, making the same natural ingredients available in modern supplemental health, all while working in tandem with a keto lifestyle. Suraksha's line of "sprayable" vitamins includes favorites like B12, and the well-known antioxidant, Glutathione, in addition to their own special blends for Rejuvenation, and Anti-Anxiety Spray.

Even though more than half of all Americans say they take some type of vitamin or supplement daily, many people, especially older consumers have a difficult time swallowing pills. This can make getting certain vitamins and minerals a real struggle, since there are essential nutrients that can only be absorbed from external sources. Another issue that is common with taking vitamins in pills and capsules is that the rate of absorption, or the bioavailability, is not as high as it would be if the same nutrients were absorbed from food, or other more easily digested forms.

When it comes to higher bioavailability and ease of consumption, spray vitamins have been a real lifesaver. One of Suraksha's most popular spray vitamins is their B12 Spray.

B12 is not created within the human body and must be taken from external sources. Most commonly B12 is found in food, but most people do not get enough B12 from their diet alone. Maintaining regular levels of B12 is essential for memory function, and a deficiency in B12 is often correlated with memory loss, especially in older people.

There is no proven downside to playing it safe and taking B12 even without a doctor diagnosed deficiency, since excess B12 is not stored in the body, but let go, so it does not accumulate in the blood. Even in people who were not lacking enough to be diagnosed, even having lower levels of B12 showed a negative effect on memory function and memory retention. For those who are consistently not getting enough B12, increasing to a daily dose can help boost energy levels making the brain feel more "awake" and "alive."

Suraksha's good tasting, fruit flavored B12 Spray offers hope to those who just can't fathom adding another pill to their repertoire. Spray vitamins either act "transdermally," meaning the contents are absorbed directly through the skin, or "sublingually," meaning that contents are absorbed underneath the tongue. This is because the area beneath the tongue is full of blood vessels that are very close to the surface, so supplements that are sprayed sublingually are absorbed faster and more efficiently.

Suraksha Natural's B12 Spray is uniquely delicious and fruit flavored, as well as compact and easy to carry. So anyone can get a boost of B12 on the go. Suraksha will debut their entire Keto-Veyda product line to United States buyers in 2020, so all of their holistic products and supplement sprays will be available for purchase online and in stores.

Please direct inquiries to:

Vincent Isom

954-399-2200

234958@email4pr.com

SOURCE Suraksha Naturals