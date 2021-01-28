How Beachwood, a Small Business in Oklahoma, is Changing the World One Deal at a Time

YUKON, Okla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Joshua Robbins started to build Beachwood (from the ground up), he had one goal in mind: to help companies close more deals.

He designed Beachwood to help solve the hardest thing to do in this market: find willing sellers with assets worth buying for a price buyers are willing to transact at. Now, after nearly seven years of hard work, Beachwood is the absolute best in the industry.

Beachwood contacts every company either through phone calls, direct relationships or a combination of the two by using today's technology, and uncover deals of all shapes and sizes. The secret? After they do all the hard work, they connect the buyers and sellers together.

Beachwood (now with offices in Oklahoma, Texas and Michigan) helps companies throughout the United States and, in the process, is starting to transform the communities they work in. When companies, large or small, can close deals and buy more of what interests them, their cashflow increases (in this case; wells, acreage, or additional production). Whenever a local company has an increase in cashflow, that company is more likely to help the people within their community. Beachwood clients tend to donate to their hometown parks and schools, sponsor community events and employ people who shop locally, encouraging community growth.

Communities all over our country, from Pennsylvania to Utah and from North Dakota to the Gulf of Mexico, are in desperate need of support right now, and Beachwood is helping companies that can provide that lifeline in hometowns, small towns and downtowns all over America.

Communities all over our country, from Pennsylvania to Utah and from North Dakota to the Gulf of Mexico, are in desperate need of support right now, and Beachwood is helping companies that can provide that lifeline in hometowns, small towns and downtowns all over America.

The oil and gas industry is starting to take notice.

Joshua is featured on the cover of this January/February Issue of Oilman Magazine, discussing the current market, the post-COVID oil and gas world, and strategies his clients are implementing for the next 12 months.

In an effort to provide the best data to its clients, Beachwood partnered with WellDatabase in 2018. Because of that partnership, Beachwood clients can see every data point they want, allowing for a seamless virtual data room for every possible deal. For more information about WellDatabase visit Welldatabase.com (link below).

For more information about Oilman Magazine, visit oilmanmagazine.com.

For more information about Beachwood, visit bchwdx.com (link below).

Press Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

beachwood.png

Beachwood

Beachwood

joshua-robbins.png

Joshua Robbins

Oilman Magazine Cover: Beachwood Founder Joshua Robbins

Related Links

Beachwood website

WellDatabase website

SOURCE Beachwood