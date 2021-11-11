How BeatStars Changed the Music Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over three million active users, BeatStars is an online music marketplace that connects musicians around the world with their collaborators. BeatStars' mission is to support independent musicians with the tools, knowledge, and community they need to earn a living doing what they love. That mission is reaching triumph as independent musicians become the fastest-growing segment of the global recorded music business, generating $1.2 billion in 2020, a 34% increase for a 5.1% market share ( Inside Radio, 2021 ).

BeatStars Initiatives and Community Members including Producers Dreamlife, Othello, Tommy Genesis, DJ Pain 1, Mudblood, Mari Tang (left to right)

BeatStars has come a long way since its birth in 2008, celebrating $150 million paid out to its creators, a publishing partnership with Sony Music Publishing, and several top-charting songs made by creators on BeatStars . BeatStars Publishing and the BeatStars Marketplace are home to many of those hit songs, including:

"Whoopty" by CJ [Produced by Pxcoyo ]

] "Starshopping" by Lil Peep [Produced by kryptik]

"Up" by Cardi B [Produced by Yung DZA ]

] "Lord I Need You" by Kanye West [Co-Produced by Hector Soundz ]

[Co-Produced by ] " 7 AM On a Bridle Path" by Drake [Co-Produced by Arum ]

On a Bridle Path" by Drake [Co-Produced by ] "Maybach (ft. Future)" by 42Dugg [Produced by G1 & Chosen1 ]

Producer Othello Beats is one of the thousands that have found massive success through BeatStars, going from driving kids to after school programs, to making over $40,000 a month selling beats online through BeatStars. Creators like Othello have revolutionized the independent music sector by reshaping what success and collaboration look like in a 20 billion dollar industry .

BeatStars has and continues to be a guiding force in connecting creators with the tools they need for success, frequently hosting educational webinars , live shows , and special placement opportunities . In the past, BeatStars has worked with artists such as Masego, Pall Wall, Doechii, and Tommy Genesis to present collaborative music challenges to platform creators.

"BeatStars Publishing is incredibly proud to be called home to some of the top Producers and Artists in the industry. This is only the beginning." Says Greg Mateo, President of Label and Publishing at BeatStars.

For questions or more information surrounding BeatStars' creators or initiatives, please email

