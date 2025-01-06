How Big Blue Swim School drives end-to-end growth with a comprehensive subscription

The path to success: Why Big Blue Swim School turned to SiteZeus

For an emerging brand like Big Blue Swim School, simplifying processes and optimizing expansion efforts are essential for sustained growth. Navigating the complexities of growing a brand demands efficiency, precision, and scalability. By adopting SiteZeus' single subscription model, the brand has unlocked the potential to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and drive strategic growth initiatives efficiently.

Maximizing franchise development with SiteZeus Sell

Big Blue Swim School's franchise development team leverages SiteZeus Sell as a robust CRM platform to manage franchisee candidates seamlessly. The centralized hub for all franchisee candidates features lead parsing functionality and comprehensive automations, streamlining leads' movement through the sales funnel. The platform's customizable dashboard boosts visibility across teams and empowers them to track leads efficiently and visualize essential metrics. While switching CRM platforms may seem daunting, the transition to SiteZeus Sell is a seamless one, with hands-on implementation and responsive ongoing support.

"It is a very easy transition to this CRM. That speaks to the ease of use." - Dennis Campbell, VP of Franchise Development, Big Blue Swim School

Revolutionizing site selection with SiteZeus Locate

Looking to leverage more insightful data in their market-planning strategy, Big Blue Swim School's site selection team turned to SiteZeus Locate. They now have access to a more robust dataset to conduct precise analyses, utilizing essential metrics like population density, household income, and consumer interests to evaluate potential locations. In addition to an expanded variety of information, Big Blue's team is also noticing improved accuracy in the data that matters the most to them. Having access to the most accurate data is crucial in a stage where every location-based decision is important.

"We wanted a full solution product that we could use from day-one of analyzing a potential location all the way through opening." - Campbell Seiler, Senior Strategy Associate, Big Blue Swim School

The platform's visual mapping capabilities, including drive times, concentric rings and mobile data, helped Big Blue's team simplify data presentation, making it easier for all stakeholders to understand location data. Through streamlining processes and eliminating repetitive tasks, SiteZeus Locate has significantly bolstered efficiency, providing a competitive edge in its site selection strategy.

"SiteZeus gives us a much larger dataset which is important to us as an emerging brand. Big Blue needs the ability to evaluate sites in real time, while understanding every characteristic that determines pool success. With more data, we continue to improve our evaluation process as we look for successful locations. - Campbell Seiler, Senior Strategy Associate, Big Blue Swim School

Efficient construction management with SiteZeus Build

Originally, Big Blue Swim School had a fragmented solution for project management, consisting of multiple software, each serving different parts of their process. Their construction team was looking for a way to consolidate and streamline their strategy when they found SiteZeus' centralized construction management platform. Tailored to their team's unique needs, SiteZeus Build solved problems in every phase, from design and construction to the opening of new locations. Switching from multiple platforms to a single comprehensive one has not only saved valuable time but also enhanced organization and communication across different projects.

"The user interface is easy to navigate. How information is displayed, how we can easily find information with dashboards and widgets, and the ease with which we can make changes and updates to timelines. None of the other programs had those features in one place." - Kitty Ryan, Director of Design and Construction

Big Blue follows a franchise oversight model, putting site build responsibility in the hands of their franchisees while offering their support and guidance through the process. Features like task assignments and memo recording for notes and photos has enhanced the cross-functional collaboration that their growing team was searching for. The construction management team can now leverage a variety of reports to ensure projects are staying on track, including the location development report which provides the planned, estimated, and actual timeline dates for all projects at a glance.

"It's a time saver. It stops everyone from having to search multiple sources and create ad hoc reports when someone wants to see information a certain way. SiteZeus has so much customizability that you can pull reports easily with the data all being in one spot." - Kitty Ryan, Director of Design and Construction

Pioneering growth with comprehensive solutions

The successful partnership between Big Blue Swim School and SiteZeus exemplifies the transformative impact a comprehensive growth solution can have on a brand's long-term success. As emerging brands strive for efficiency and scalability, having to juggle several solution providers and platforms can generate disorder. A streamlined solution like SiteZeus becomes essential for navigating complexities while optimizing operational efficiency.

