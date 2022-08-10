A Roadmap for Transforming the World's Food System

Book By: Laurie Curry Copithorne

BLUE HILL, Maine, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than two years into a global pandemic and it's clear our food system is in crisis. Food essential to life, should be equitable, affordable, sustainable and healthy food for all Americans. The recent infant formula shortage is an example of the food system's vulnerability. How Big Food Will End Hunger and Can Save the Planet's author, Laurie Curry Copithorne believes, "we are living in unprecedented era where unique and powerful opportunities exist to transform the food system." The fate of our health and the planet's viability depends on it.

The encouraging news is the Biden-Harris Administration will host the first White House Conference (WHC) on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in more than 50 years. This is an opportunity for the food industry to rise as leaders for the health of the nation. The September 2022 WHC brings the public and private sectors together to drive transformative change in the U.S. to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity, and close the disparities surrounding them.

In this groundbreaking book, Laurie Curry Copithorne calls for a transformation in the food industry from one tethered to profits to one whose foundation rests on a new paradigm based on love for the environment, human health, and the preservation of the planet. Laurie's ideas serve as a playbook designed to generate new thinking and connected strategy models and frameworks to ignite the imagination. She dares consumers and food producers to think differently – in a way that resonates with the natural world in mind.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to these four organizations: B1G1, Feeding America, Food Banks Canada, and Million Gardens Movement.

About the Author

Laurie Curry Copithorne, MS, MBA, RD (CDN), FDC, is the founder and executive strategist of Food For Health (a division of LKC Strategist, LLC). Food for Health is a sustainable food policy consultancy dedicated to solving America's most urgent food and health issues. She founded Food For Health to unite stakeholders from farm to fork under a shared vision to transform food and health in the U.S.

