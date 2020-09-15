How Brainrich Kids, an Innovative Home Play Gym Brand, is Keeping Kids and Parents Healthy and Sane During the Pandemic

The stress of those struggles compounded by the struggles of helping their children adjust to virtual learning has, invariably, created major overwhelm. Children also had to adapt to days without the companionship of their friends and daily activities availed to them by their schools. COVID also created additional difficulties for kids with disabilities.

Miami, Florida based brand Brainrich Kids is offering a straightforward solution to overwhelmed parents:an indoor playground right inside of their house.

The idea behind Brainrich Play Gyms is simple: physical activity is directly correlated with cognitive development of the kids and Home Play Gyms can help with both.

"Our mission is to give every kid an opportunity for an active play and exercise at the convenience and safety of their own home," emphasizes Yegor Nadvornyy, founder of Brainrich Kids.

The at-home gyms can include a combination of monkey bars, ladders, ropes and more depending on the model. Parents can choose between wall-mounted and tension-mounted models that don't require drilling any holes in the ceiling.

These playsets are made from steel, allowing adults under 220lb to play as well. Tension-mounted models are adjustable and expandable which allows parents to modify the gym with their kids' advancements.

Throughout the pandemic, parents have complained about the difficulty of keeping their children occupied while they work at home. The play gyms create the perfect environment for kids to burn their energy and let parents catch a break.

Parents of children with disabilities, including children with Autism, have especially benefited from the added at-home stimulation brought by the gyms.

"Thanks to Brainrich Kids, my Autistic twin girls have another opportunity. As they have been on their own personal journey to build social skills, this play gym has been extremely helpful to our everyday," commented customer Nataly Cuzcueta.

Brainrich Kids is committed to continued support for disabled children, and plans to partner with one or multiple organizations to help them receive their very own play gyms. Currently the company offers up to 10% discount to any family with an Autistic child.

Brainrich Play Gyms are in high demand but are open for pre-orders starting from $450 per set. They can be purchased here.

About Brainrich Kids:

Brainrich Kids is a family owned business headquartered in Miami, FL. The at home playgrounds are affordable solutions for families seeking out ways to keep their children entertained and healthy. Brainrich Kids also works closely with children with disabilities, with an emphasis on Autism spectrum disorders. More information can be found on their website .

Contact:

Yegor Nadvornyy

805-203-6695

[email protected]

SOURCE Brainrich Inc.

Related Links

brainrichkids.com

