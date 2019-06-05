How Brands Develop Trust with Consumers

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Digimarc Corporation, inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform™ featuring Digimarc Barcode, presents "Why Trust is the New Imperative," a webinar with HP and Edelman. This free, one-hour webinar will explore how product transparency and traceability solutions influence consumer behavior toward brands and drive loyalty. The webinar will examine new research from the Edelman Trust Barometer that highlights how consumers expect easy access to information and increasingly value companies that improve economic and social conditions. The webinar will highlight how:

• Being transparent provides savvy shoppers with confidence in products and practices

• Tracking and authenticating products anytime and anywhere in the supply chain increases trust

• Ensuring consumers and partners trust your brand is an important differentiator today







WHEN: June 12, 2019 10am PT / 1pm ET







WHERE: Register here for the webinar.

If you can't attend, register to receive a link to the recording after the live broadcast.







WHO: The webinar will feature:





• Ravi Moorthy, Corporate and Public Affairs Managing Director, Edelman

• Lois Leslie, Senior Innovation Product Manager & Link Technology CMO, HP

• Heidi Dethloff, VP of Marketing, Digimarc

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Intuitive Computing Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. Its Platform is used by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

