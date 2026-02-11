How Burke Williams Is Investing in the Next Generation of Wellness Professionals

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for wellness services continues to rise, the massage therapy industry faces a growing need for advanced training and long-term career sustainability. Burke Williams, the original day spa, is addressing this challenge by investing directly in education and mentorship through the Burke Williams Academy.

On February 10, 2026, Burke Williams graduated the first class of its first nationally certified continuing education course. Fourteen massage therapists completed advanced training in Manual Lymphatic Drainage, marking a milestone moment for the Academy and the brand's commitment to elevating massage therapy as a mastery-driven profession.

Burke Williams Academy was created to develop highly skilled massage therapists through advanced, certified continuing education. While many programs require significant personal investment, Burke Williams offers these courses completely free to its massage therapists, removing financial barriers while allowing them to continue working and earning income.

"At Burke Williams, we believe the future of wellness depends on how we invest in the people delivering care," said Bill Armour, Co-Founder of Burke Williams. "True mastery takes time, intention, and meaningful mentorship. This graduating class reflects our commitment to supporting therapists with the education and respect they deserve."

The Manual Lymphatic Drainage course is a graduate-level program taught by practicing specialists. It combines in-depth anatomy and pathology with hands-on instruction and real-time feedback, ensuring therapists graduate confident and deeply skilled in their craft. Courses are delivered once weekly over several months, allowing working professionals to advance their skills without stepping away from their careers.

Beyond Lymphatic Drainage, the Academy offers advanced training in specialized modalities including Prenatal Massage and Shiatsu, each designed to build upon existing skill sets rather than entry-level instruction. Graduates also join a national community of more than 700 Burke Williams massage therapists supported by mentorship and shared expertise.

Looking ahead, additional Burke Williams Academy classes are planned for Spring. More information about upcoming courses can be found at burkewilliams.com/academy .

