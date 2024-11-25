How Can Criminal Charges Impact My Career? | Wichita Criminal Defense Lawyer

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're facing criminal charges, you're likely concerned with potential penalties like fines, probation, or jail time, but the consequences don't end there. A criminal conviction can have long-lasting impacts on your career and professional reputation. Our Wichita criminal defense lawyers at the McConnell Law Firm have helped countless clients navigate criminal charges and are detailing how a conviction may impact your career. Keep reading to learn more!

Loss of Current Employment

The most immediate way criminal charges will impact your career is the potential loss of your current employment. Many employers have instituted policies allowing for immediate termination should an employee be convicted of a crime, mainly if the offense is related to the nature of the job. Even if your current role isn't directly affected by the conviction, the notoriety and negative attention may damage your relationship with your employer, disqualifying you from future promotions or added responsibilities. Additionally, if you're in a position of authority that requires trust, such as a managerial role, criminal charges can erode your employer's confidence in your ability to perform your duties.

A Real-World Example: If you work as a teacher and are facing criminal charges for a crime involving minors, you may be forbidden to be near children as a bond condition or a consequence of your conviction. This would immediately end your teaching career and prevent you from gaining future jobs involving children.

Fewer Educational Opportunities

Not only can criminal charges impact your current job status, but they can create additional obstacles when pursuing an education. Many colleges and universities inquire about criminal history on applications, and some institutions may deny admission based on the severity of the offense. Even if you're already enrolled in an educational program, you could face expulsion or suspension, depending on the nature of the charges. And, if you're financially dependent on scholarships or financial aid packages, you may have your scholarship revoked and be excluded from applying for certain types of aid, hindering the pursuit of your career goals.

Revoked Professional Licenses

Do you have a job that requires a professional license? If so, a criminal conviction can lead to the suspension or revocation of that license. Licensing boards often review criminal records to determine whether an individual is fit to practice in their field, and certain convictions, particularly those involving violence, substance abuse or crimes of dishonesty, can disqualify an individual from holding a license.

A Real-World Example: If you work as a delivery driver and receive a DUI conviction, you will likely lose your commercial driver's license and, in turn, lose your job.

Challenging Job Searches

It's no secret that the job search can be difficult—especially if you have a criminal record. It's common practice for most employers to conduct background checks during the hiring process, and a criminal record may raise red flags or take you out of the running for a specific position (even if the crime is entirely unrelated to the position you've applied for). Certain industries like finance, education, and healthcare may become even more challenging to break into, as they are more strict about hiring individuals with criminal records. While you may think jail time and hefty fines are the most severe penalties for your crime, such a history can limit your career options well into your future!

Have You Been Accused?

If you are facing criminal charges, we encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting a Wichita criminal defense lawyer about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled defense lawyer by your side from the beginning.

Request a Free Consultation

Do you or a loved one need the assistance of one of our Wichita criminal defense lawyers? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm at (316) 243-5903 for a free consultation.

jonathanwmcconnell.com

SOURCE McConnell Law Firm