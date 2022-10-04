How Can Employers Fill Open Positions? By Knowing What Matters Most to Today's Job Seekers

Recent PeopleReady survey reveals how companies can engage with job seekers in the post-pandemic job market

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An uncertain economic environment has created a unique disconnect in the job market, according to a recent survey by staffing giant PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company. The survey of over 700 job seekers and over 500 hiring managers across the country reveals some of the current challenges in the labor market along with insights about how employers can attract more job applicants.

Even with a record number of job openings in the U.S., many job seekers say they are struggling with their job search. Over half (54%) of job seekers surveyed said it has been "difficult" or "extremely difficult" to find a job that fits their preferences. Meanwhile, the top reasons that people were looking for a new job include flexibility (44%), higher pay (39%) and job satisfaction (26%).

The survey results also showed a strong interest among job seekers in additional training and career growth opportunities. When asked what they hope to gain from their next role, respondents were most interested in opportunities for advancement (27%), helping impact people's lives (25%) and learning new skills (23%).

Businesses seek solutions to address labor shortage

Meanwhile, hiring managers have reported continued difficulty filling roles, with 55% of those surveyed saying that lack of qualified candidates is their top challenge. As a result, many companies have had to scale back their operations or reduce their hours or services. Thirty-nine percent of respondents said that their business has been impacted by the labor shortage.

"Having too many open positions often has profoundly negative consequences for businesses — including additional overtime costs, reduced productivity and higher employee turnover," said Taryn Owen, President and COO of TrueBlue. "Employers navigating this unpredictable climate need to explore different ways to reach prospective candidates. Temporary staffing jobs, especially when combined with technology like mobile apps, help employers fill their open roles quickly while giving job seekers more flexible options and the opportunity to develop new skills."

The use of temporary workers has become an increasingly common method for employers who need to supplement their workforce. In the survey, 63% of hiring managers say that temporary workers have been an "important" or "extremely important" part of their workforce during the past year. Technology has been the key to reaching these candidates: 87% of hiring managers who use a staffing app say their usage has grown.

PeopleReady has seen a growing usage of its mobile app, JobStack, by both businesses and job seekers — with nearly 30,000 customers active on the app and over 1 million downloads by job seekers. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 94,000 businesses and put approximately 220,000 people to work in 2021. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

SOURCE PeopleReady