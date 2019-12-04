How Can Today's Founders Navigate A Successful Path From Seed to Exit Answered by Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic Co-Founder

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For an early-stage company, the MOST important element is CASH. As VCs move to later and larger rounds of funding, the early-stage founder has to make strategic moves to ensure steady cash flow to fuel growth. Good news, a seasoned angel investor bestows strategic insights upon interested Founders at an upcoming event.

Howard Lubert, Co-Founder of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic ("K4-MA"), a private group of accredited angel investors, has had the opportunity to meet and hear pitches from more than 10,000 early-stage Founders. He has studied thousands of Founders on their funding journey- the good, the bad, and the ugly.

A serial entrepreneur, accredited investor, technical due diligence practitioner, and Term Sheet specialist, Howard Lubert continues to build upon a strong foundation of successes which began at Safeguard Scientifics and grew through the golden age of tech startups. Howard has been invited by The Private Investors' Forum to present his insights and advice on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the 8th Annual Snake Pit: 'How to Pitch To Investors and What Are They Looking For.' This event will take place in the offices of Baker Tilly in Philadelphia. Tickets are still available at: https://angelventurefair.ticketleap.com/

With Howard's stewardship, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic members have financed and mentored many Founders to success. In 2018, K4-MA members invested over $7 Million in 32 new deals and added 34 follow-on investments in portfolio companies. In fact, a K4-MA portfolio company, Carmell Therapeutics, is about to close their next round of funding with a major Private Equity Group – using the Term Sheet that was structured by Howard and the K4-MA Due Diligence Team.

Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic is part of Keiretsu Forum, the world's largest and most active investment community of early-stage angel investors. Founded in California in 2000, Keiretsu Forum now includes 53 chapters on 4 continents. For more information about Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, visit www.keiretsuforum-midatlantic.com .

Contact:

Cindi Sutera

AMS Communications

610-613-2773

SOURCE Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic

Related Links

http://www.keiretsuforum-midatlantic.com

