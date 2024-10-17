How Caroline Blanck, Founder of Mandy, is redefining the male-dominated tool industry

SAG HARBOR, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caroline Blanck believes that every woman can do-it-herself with the right tools, which is why she recently launched Mandy. Mandy was created to revolutionize the male-dominated tool industry through the creation of DIY tools specifically designed for women and was born out of her frustration with the lack of stylish, functional tools for women. "I wanted to create something that made women feel confident and excited about taking on home projects," said Blanck. "Mandy is about giving women the tools—literally and figuratively—to create spaces they love without sacrificing style or practicality."

How Caroline Blanck is redefining the male-dominated tool industry with the launch of tools designed for women. Post this Caroline Blanck, Founder, Mandy

As young women move frequently and make the most of small spaces, the Hot Girl Toolkit, Mandy's flagship product, offers a solution that is both beautiful and functional, proving that style and capability can go hand in hand. Each pink toolkit includes seven essential tools in a special custom table book for easy storage to help women bring their DIY projects to life. Mandy's vision is to build a world where women don't have to choose between being feminine and being capable, bringing a new perspective to the DIY industry.

"Mandy is not just a brand, it's a movement. We are here to redefine what it means to be handy and to ensure that every woman has the tools and knowledge to turn their desire into reality."

Leveraging AI to Empower Women

The company is also leveraging emerging technology through the Mandy Toolbot, an AI-powered chatbot designed to answer questions and help women tackle any DIY project, including questions about décor and handy tips on how best to create and build projects to improve your home environment. Visit https://shopmandy.com/pages/handy-mandy-bot to learn more.

About the Founder

Caroline Blanck is a dynamic entrepreneur with a rich background in sustainability, law and emerging technologies. Blanck has cultivated a unique blend of expertise that is intricately woven into the fabric of Mandy. Passionate about breaking down barriers in traditionally male-dominated spaces, she has channeled her love for DIY and commitment to empowerment into creating Mandy. Her vision is to revolutionize the DIY space by providing women with tools that are not only functional, but beautifully designed. This ensures that every tool reflects the strength and elegance of its user. Blanck is a graduate of Brown University (B.S. 2019), Columbia School of International and Public Affairs (M.P.A. 2020) and will graduate from Stanford in 2025 (J.D./M.B.A.).

About Mandy

Mandy is a female-founded brand that reimagines traditional DIY tools to empower women through stylish, functional designs. Founded by Caroine Blanck, a current JD/MBA student at Stanford, Mandy aims to revolutionize the male-dominated tool industry through the creation of DIY tools specifically designed for women. Mandy is mission-driven and committed to quality, innovation, education and support, inclusivity, sustainability and community building. To learn more visit shopmandy.com . Hot Girl Toolkits are available online and at local retailers, including 3NY in Soho, NY and Aloof lcon in Southampton, NY.

