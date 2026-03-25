How China maps out a strong start for 15th Five-Year Plan

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Xinhua News Agency

Mar 25, 2026, 02:27 ET

BEIJING, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhua News Agency:

Five-year plans are China's medium- and long-term development blueprints formulated in five-year cycles, and they embody the key to China's governance success. Since the 1950s, China has forged ahead through successive five-year plans. Time is advancing toward a new historic milestone. In 2026, China embarks on the journey of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

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How China maps out a strong start for 15th Five-Year Plan
How China maps out a strong start for 15th Five-Year Plan
How China maps out a strong start for 15th Five-Year Plan
How China maps out a strong start for 15th Five-Year Plan

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