BEIJING, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhua News Agency:

Recently, Wang Ning, the President of China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, shared in an interview the 40-year development advantages of China's electronics industry, development opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the future vision of the industry.

Wang Ning, the President of China Electronics Chamber of Commerce: The 2nd AIE Expo is Under Preparation: Aiming Higher in Tech and Global Reach Speed Speed

Wang Ning pointed out that China's electronics industry boasts strengths in institutional policy and market scale. The government attaches great importance to the development of the electronic information industry, and the huge market provides sufficient support for production capacity. "After 40 years of development, China's electronics industry has evolved from following developed countries to keeping pace, and has shown a leading trend in recent years." he said.

As for SMEs, Wang Ning regarded them as the foundation of industrial development. Those SMEs, which are mostly private enterprises, are adept at capturing new market trends. They not only lay a solid foundation for large enterprises but also have the potential to nurture unicorn companies.

Regarding the 1st Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronic Expo (AIE Expo) in 2025, Wang Ning introduced that the expo was hosted by China Electronics Chamber of Commerce. The first session covered 70,000 square meters and gained certain influence nationwide and globally. The 2nd session is under preparation for upgrading, with efforts to enhance technological content and invite international innovative enterprises to participate.

When talking about the impact of AI in the next decade, he believed that AI will be fully integrated into daily life, industry and other fields, bringing disruptive changes. Despite its drawbacks, humans can control AI through technology to achieve sound development.

SOURCE Xinhua News Agency