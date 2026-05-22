Chinese Companies Highlight China-Arab Cooperation at Cairo Forum

CAIRO, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference, held under the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum alongside the launch of the Arabic edition of China's Governance under Xi Jinping's Leadership, Volume I, convened in Cairo, Egypt, on May 13, bringing together nearly 250 representatives from Chinese and Arab media organizations, think tanks, government agencies, businesses, and international and regional organizations.

On May 13, guests attending the Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference under the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum view the corporate photography section of the concurrent China-Arab Art Integration exhibition in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo courtesy of the conference)

Major Chinese companies including China Petrochemical Corporation ("Sinopec"), China State Construction Engineering Corporation ("CSCEC"), Gree Electric Appliances ("Gree"), Hoardsun Tech Group, Guangzhou KingMed Diagnostics Group ("KingMed Diagnostics"), and E Fund Management ("E Fund") participated in the event, highlighting cooperation across sectors including energy, infrastructure, green technology, healthcare, innovation, and finance. The companies also showcased their role in supporting economic and technological cooperation between China and Arab countries.

Zhong Ren, board director of Sinopec Group, outlined the company's engagement in the Arab world through three themes: energy cooperation, digital transformation, and cultural exchange. He highlighted Sinopec's involvement in landmark projects such as the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company (YASREF) refinery in Saudi Arabia and the Al-Zour mega-refinery in Kuwait, alongside its efforts to expand oil and gas trade and support both traditional and renewable energy development. He also noted the company's broader initiatives in digital transformation and international communications. Sinopec has established Silk Road Book Houses across eight Arab nations, donating more than 12,000 books and providing over 100,000 local professionals in petrochemical and technical fields with training.

If energy underpins China-Arab cooperation, CSCEC has helped build much of the region's development infrastructure. CSCEC director Shan Guangxiu noted that the company, one of the world's largest investment and construction groups, has operated in Arab markets for more than four decades. She said CSCEC is continuing to work with regional partners on new opportunities emerging from technological transformation and infrastructure modernization.



Beyond construction projects, the company has also expanded its involvement in community development and public welfare initiatives, emphasizing local engagement and long-term social impact alongside large-scale infrastructure investment.

As infrastructure and industrial development expand across the region, sustainable and energy-efficient technologies are also becoming a growing focus of China-Arab cooperation. Gree Electric Appliances, a global climate-control technology company, said it is continuing to invest in energy-efficient cooling technologies designed to reduce power consumption across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Its photovoltaic direct-drive air conditioning systems now serve tens of thousands of buildings worldwide, helping reduce reliance on carbon-intensive power sources. Gree also highlighted its magnetic suspension inverter centrifugal chillers, which use oil-free variable-frequency technology to improve energy efficiency, as well as AI-powered multi-split systems that combine precision temperature management with intelligent controls to reduce electricity consumption.

The company said it is continuing to expand a green cooling framework spanning manufacturing, operation, recycling, and regeneration as part of broader sustainability initiatives.

As sustainability and digital transformation increasingly converge, the digital economy and advanced technologies are becoming an increasingly important part of China-Arab cooperation. Chen Rongsheng, chairman of Hoardsun Tech Group, pointed to rising demand across the Arab world for wide-area connectivity, smart public services, and emergency response systems — areas where Chinese companies have developed integrated supply chains and established technological capabilities in sectors such as satellite communications and advanced display materials.

He said Hoardsun Tech is seeking to expand cooperation with regional partners across digital infrastructure, industrial technology, and public-service applications.

Ultimately, technology must serve people. Liang Xiaodan, vice president of KingMed Diagnostics, highlighted challenges including uneven healthcare resource distribution and limited diagnostic capacity in some underserved communities. She said KingMed Diagnostics is developing AI-powered diagnostic solutions designed to improve access to quality healthcare services regardless of geography or local resource constraints.

In an interview following the conference, Yang Dongmei, vice president of E Fund, said China-Arab cooperation is increasingly evolving beyond traditional energy trade into broader industrial and investment partnerships. She described the growing integration of capital and industry as an important trend shaping cooperation between the two regions, adding that E Fund aims to support cross-border industrial collaboration through investment and financial services.

Beyond the main conference sessions, a photography exhibition titled "Through the Lens: A Journey of Shared Prosperity" was also held during the event. BYD, a co-curator of the exhibition, presented 21 photographs highlighting milestones from its more than 30-year history, as well as its growing presence across the Middle East and Africa.

As of May 2025, BYD's electric vehicles had entered 23 markets across the region, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Africa, and Rwanda, reflecting growing demand for the vehicles across Middle Eastern and African markets.

During the forum, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, presented the "Global South Media & Think Tank Communication Partner Outstanding Contribution Award" to Sinopec Group, Hoardsun Tech, Haier Egypt, Beijing Kuaishou Technology, and the Hubei Chamber of Commerce in Egypt. The award recognized their participation in cooperative initiatives and their contributions to media, business, and cross-regional exchange.

Co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and the League of Arab States, the conference focused on strengthening China-Arab cooperation across media, business, development, and public-policy sectors. During the event, Xinhua News Agency also released a think tank report titled Achievements, Opportunities, and Prospects of China-Arab Cooperation in the New Era, along with The Global South Through Buzzwords.

SOURCE Xinhua News Agency