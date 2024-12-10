How China solves its property crisis?

A Tale of Crisis, Recovery, and Triumph

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from ShangHaiEye.cn

Editor's note:

In 2019, SUNAC China Holdings took Shanghai by storm with one of its ambitious residential property projects, a 10-minute drive from the Bund.

In 2019, SUNAC China Holdings took Shanghai by storm with one of its ambitious residential property projects, a 10-minute drive from the Bund. The first phase of the development shattered records, pulling in an impressive 11.2 billion yuan in sales. Yet, just 2 years later, the glamour faded as financial cracks began to show. Then came the big correction in China's real estate sector. By 2022, SUNAC's mounting debts left the once-promising project in a state of disarray. But this is not a story of failure—it's one of redemption. Thanks to state intervention and meticulous financial stewardship, the Shanghai project has become a beacon of recovery in a troubled industry.

The Bubble Bursts

SUNAC's meteoric rise came crashing down in 2021, when the company's massive debt burden began affecting its ability to deliver. That Shanghai development fell into a lockout. Cash flow problems rippled across the project, stalling construction and leaving unpaid relocation expenses for families displaced by construction. Then came the breaking point: in May 2022, SUNAC defaulted on a dollar-bond coupon payment, one of the largest defaults in China's property market at the time.

It wasn't just about missed payments. The collapse of funding exposed deeper issues within China's real estate sector, where developers often siphon sales revenues from one project to prop up others. The result? A cascade of unfinished buildings and shattered buyer confidence.

Enter the Rescuers

When all seemed lost, the state-owned China CITIC Financial Asset Management Corporation stepped in. Known for handling non-performing assets, the company took the reins in Shanghai in late 2022, injecting 8.5 billion yuan into the faltering project.

From the start, the mission was clear: prevent the misuse of funds and get the project back on track. "One of our main tasks was to ensure that all capital remained dedicated to this project," said Wang Kefeng, a CITIC staff member stationed on-site. This kind of oversight, while uncommon, was critical for such a high-stakes development.

By the third quarter of 2023, the tide had turned. With relocation expenses fully paid and worker salaries disbursed on time, construction resumed as scheduled. The financial health of the project, once in shambles, stabilized.

The Confidence Rebuild

A crucial part of the turnaround was restoring trust—both among stakeholders and potential homebuyers. "All sales payments were managed through a capital supervision company backed by the Shanghai government," explained Gong Xuefeng, Financing Director at Oceanwide Construction Holdings, the company that's been in charge of the project's operational management. This measure guaranteed transparency and reassured buyers that their payments were secure.

The results spoke for themselves. When the second phase of the project launched, all three batches sold out on the opening day. For a market riddled with skepticism, this was nothing short of a triumph.

Lessons for a Troubled Industry

SUNAC's Shanghai project is now more than a real estate development—it's a case study in how to manage and revive distressed assets across China. The partnership between CITIC and the local government demonstrates that strategic intervention, coupled with financial accountability, can reignite buyer confidence and deliver results.

For the Shanghai project developed by SUNAC, the future now looks bright. The streets once defined by halted construction are bustling with activity again. More importantly, this success may set the standard for other troubled projects across China, proving that even in the face of monumental challenges, recovery is possible.

In the 6 months since China's State Council vowed to ensure the delivery of unfinished homes, 2.85 million apartments have been delivered.

SOURCE ShangHai Eye