How Cinesteam® Helps Manage Smells From Diabetic Foot

Diabetic Neuropathy Can Lead to Chronic Foot Wounds. Cinesteam®'s Cinnamon-Based Solution Effectively Eliminates the Bad Smells.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetic foot is a common concern for those with diabetes. The condition can lead to chronic wounds that produce highly unpleasant smells. Cinesteam® is a natural-based secondary dressing designed to simply and effectively manage smells like those that come from diabetic foot.

When someone has diabetes, they struggle with high blood sugar levels. The medical condition comes with many health concerns, one of which is commonly referred to as "diabetic foot."

This is a medical scenario that develops as a secondary effect of a condition called "diabetic neuropathy." This takes place when excessive blood sugar begins to damage the blood vessels and nerves in an individual's legs and feet. This can lead to many side effects, including numbness and a loss of feeling.

When that happens, if an individual hurts their foot, such as an ulcer, blister, or cut, they may not realize it due to the lack of pain or sensation. This can lead to infection — a condition called diabetic foot. Mayo Clinic reports that as much as 50% of those with diabetes can be affected by diabetic neuropathy, opening the doors for diabetic foot to develop.

"When diabetic foot becomes an issue, it can lead to more than infection. It can develop a smell," says Clémence Desjardin. The Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care adds that it is precisely these kinds of circumstances that led to the creation of Cinesteam®. "Cinesteam® helps adsorb bad smells," he adds. "It keeps a patient and those around them comfortable as they address and heal from chronic wounds like diabetic foot."

Cinesteam® is a cinnamon-based secondary dressing with a breathable design and adsorbent core specially constructed to enhance its ability to manage bad smells. The medical device is singular as a highly efficacious, natural solution to the chronic wound malodors that are so common across the healthcare world — including those that accompany diabetic foot.

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively eliminates unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com .

