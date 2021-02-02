How colors of Blue and Orange Represent the New Standard of Care in Humanitarian Aid

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyLIFE is not a newcomer to the world of humanitarian aid and disaster relief. Recognizing the need for a global aid response strategy that can meet the immediate needs of victims, SkyLIFE builds robust air delivery systems that can deliver anything, anywhere, at a moment's notice. For over four years, they have leveraged advanced technology to air deliver life-saving aid with a 99.9% success rate.

But SkyLIFE is growing rapidly. In the last couple of years alone, SkyLIFE has exported over $18 million dollars in crucial supplies to East Africa and in two short years has become the largest exporter to South Sudan, Africa from the Ohio and one of the very top exporters to East Africa from Ohio according to the RGP – Regional Growth Partnership of Northwest Ohio.

East Africa has many remote locations that are inaccessible using traditional logistics. Humanitarian Logistics such as SkyLIFE bridge the gap between traditional logistics and urgent last mile needs in the humanitarian sectors. According to CEO Jeffrey Potter, "There are places throughout the region that there is no other feasible method of supply other than utilizing the SkyLIFE technology."

"It is an honor to work alongside SkyLIFE in their mission to promote a better world. It is thrilling see the development and execution of SkyLIFE's export plan as a great example of how to explore and exploit overseas markets. I am ecstatic to see such a company grow from a simple idea into an international export power-house." Paul Zito Vice President of International Development at RGP Northwest Ohio

SkyLIFE collaborates on large aid efforts with governments and humanitarian organizations who use their technology to deliver supplies that were previously thought "undroppable," often delivering to remote locations that are dire need of supplies. Their technology is designed to be complementary to other humanitarian aid efforts, effectively closing the gap between when disaster strikes and the arrival of first responders.

SOURCE SkyLIFE Global

Related Links

skylifeglobal.com

