How Come They Never Blame The Murderer, CCRKBA Wonders

"Over the weekend," said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, "Michael Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety was quick to push its gun control agenda, and the Alliance for Gun Responsibility was asking for donations to 'take a stand…against the gun lobby.' When was the last time either of these groups demanded swift justice and certainty of punishment for the actual perpetrators?

"Time after time, with endless fund raising appeals and inflammatory rhetoric, we've seen these anti-rights lobbying groups immediately try to shift blame to the NRA, or the Second Amendment, or the firearms industry, or some mythical loophole in the law," he observed. "But they never seem to point their fingers at the culprit, and we think it's time for the American public to ask why?"

By diverting public attention away from killers and toward law-abiding citizens who had nothing to do with the crime, Gottlieb suggested, "these lobbying groups have created a very strong impression that they're not really interested in punishing criminals, but only in penalizing honest firearms owners for crimes they didn't commit."

"Time and again," he stated, "we've heard these groups demand a national dialogue on guns. But how do you have a rational discussion with people or groups that repeatedly demonstrate that they cannot tell the difference between the bad guys and the good guys?

"They are so preoccupied with demonizing gun owners and eroding the Second Amendment that they have either lost sight of the goal of taking dangerous or deranged criminals off the street, or that was never their intention in the first place," Gottlieb said. "If all they can do is blame innocent citizens while diverting attention from murderous monsters, then it is time to ask these people just whose side they are on."

