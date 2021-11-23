How Consumers Can Better Protect Themselves From Supply Shortages This Holiday Season

"Service contract plans provide important financial security for consumers on the most popular holiday gifts." Tweet this

"Consumers should be able to enjoy peace of mind when it comes to repairs, replacements, and support services for their holiday purchases," said Tim Meenan, Executive Director of the Service Contract Industry Council . "Service contract plans provide important financial security for consumers on the most popular holiday gifts, including electronics and appliances."

Service contracts offer exclusive benefits that can help save money in the long run this holiday season — advantages that aren't typically available through manufacturer warranties. That's because almost two-thirds of Americans (62%) say they aren't factoring in potential supply chain issues or shipping delays when shopping for gifts, making service contract benefits especially useful this season.

Product replacement, and coverage against accidental damage from handling are coverages that can proactively protect your gift recipient – and their bank account – from spending more than needed to repair a damaged or malfunctioning present.

About SCIC

The Service Contract Industry Council is a national trade association that works with lawmakers across the country to develop fair and uniform regulation of the service contract industry. Learn more at www.go-scic.com .

SOURCE Service Contract Industry Council